Business

IST delivers judgment worth N868bn in favor of market litigants

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) delivered judgment worth over N868 billion in favor of market litigants in the last 19 years. The capital market adjudicator within the period, also disposed of over 500 market cases from the primary and the secondary market.

Speaking recently at a one day virtual symposium organized by the Association of capital markets academics of Nigeria on the role of IST in the Development of the Capital Market, the Chairman of the IST Amos Azi said 80 per cent of its decisions were upheld by the CA and SC. Notwithstanding its remarkable feat within 19 years of its existence, Azi said the agency is poorly funded, adding that the decision to establish the tribunal helped to stabilise the Nigerian stock market, attract and retain investors’ confidence in the market in addition to eliciting local and international commendation.

He said the tribunal boosts international recognition for the Nigerian capital market being the first of its kind in Africa, the Nigerian capital market has received accolades from across the globe and was reportedly described as “an excellent start in redressing Nigeria’s negative history in financial matter” by former congressman and co-chair of African trade and investment congressional caucus among others. Also speaking at the event, a professor from the faculty of law at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Augustine Agom, said confidence is what drives the market and dispute resolution is a key stimulant stressing that how so ever they may arise, capital market disputes are very complex and complicated that is why there is the need for that confidence in the market before dispute resolution of the capital market can effect changes, generate new ideas or knowledge, establish boundaries between the possible and impossible in our market and the creation of mutual trust can be achieved.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Expert Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei’s 5 tips to build world-scale Digital Marketing Agency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Digital marketing is soaring today, like never before. And whether you are a newbie or a seasoned marketer, every day is a new learning in the digital world. Although, everyone seems to be using online platforms to promote their product or service, not all of them are good at it. Are you wondering how […]
Business

Salim, others tasked to build strong institutions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of government agencies have been tasked to build strong institutional frameworks aimed at promoting rapid economic growth.   The charge is coming on the heels of the present administration’s efforts to promote a conducive environment to the business community […]
Business

COVID -19: Port operator, Josepdam, boosts FG’s intervention with N60m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…advises Nigerians to obey WHO, NCDC protocols Following the ravaging impact of coronavirus pandemic on socio-economic and health sectors of the country, a frontline maritime services organisation, Josepdam Port Services (JSP) Nigeria Limited, has boosted Federal Government’s intervention efforts with a whopping donation of N60 million. Josepdam, a terminal operator located in Tin Can Island, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica