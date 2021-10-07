IST delivers judgment worth N868bn in favor of market litigants

The Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) delivered judgment worth over N868 billion in favor of market litigants in the last 19 years. The capital market adjudicator within the period, also disposed of over 500 market cases from the primary and the secondary market.

Speaking recently at a one day virtual symposium organized by the Association of capital markets academics of Nigeria on the role of IST in the Development of the Capital Market, the Chairman of the IST Amos Azi said 80 per cent of its decisions were upheld by the CA and SC. Notwithstanding its remarkable feat within 19 years of its existence, Azi said the agency is poorly funded, adding that the decision to establish the tribunal helped to stabilise the Nigerian stock market, attract and retain investors’ confidence in the market in addition to eliciting local and international commendation.

He said the tribunal boosts international recognition for the Nigerian capital market being the first of its kind in Africa, the Nigerian capital market has received accolades from across the globe and was reportedly described as “an excellent start in redressing Nigeria’s negative history in financial matter” by former congressman and co-chair of African trade and investment congressional caucus among others. Also speaking at the event, a professor from the faculty of law at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Professor Augustine Agom, said confidence is what drives the market and dispute resolution is a key stimulant stressing that how so ever they may arise, capital market disputes are very complex and complicated that is why there is the need for that confidence in the market before dispute resolution of the capital market can effect changes, generate new ideas or knowledge, establish boundaries between the possible and impossible in our market and the creation of mutual trust can be achieved.

