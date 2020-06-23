IST harps on adequate training for lawyers

A

cting Chairman, Investments & Security Tribunal (IST), Hon. Jude I. Udunni, has harped on adequate training and sensitisation for lawyers and litigants handling cases at investment tribunal.

He said lack of knowledge on the nature of IST made some lawyers lose cases at IST. Udunni stated this recently in Abuja during a chat with journalists.

He said of 54 cases handled by IST, 37 were currently pending and attributed ongoing inter- states movement restriction a major hurdle against dispensing cases within 90 days as provided by law setting up IST.

He sought for collaboration with members of the press in the area of enlightening the public on the workings of the tribunal.

“The tribunal’s quest for greater visibility cannot be over emphasized. As you are aware, the tribunal came into being as a result of the government’s desire to reform the Nigerian Capital Market for desired economic growth.

“The Tribunal has remained largely unknown to investors and potential litigants, thus necessitating the dire need for media exposure. This necessity for the much needeed visibility thus underpins the need for publicity, the very essence of this meeting,” he said.

The Investments and Securities Tribunal is a specialized fast-track civil court with the mandate for the resolution of cases arising from investments and securities transactions, in a timely, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Under the enabling law, the tribunal is mandated to conduct its proceedings in such a manner as to avoid undue delays. In this wise, the tribunal must dispose of any matter before it within three months from the date of the commencement of the hearing of the substantive action.

Listing benefits of IST to the market, Udunni noted that the tribunal had through its well-thought out judgments/decisions been able to establish necessary benchmarks for capital market operations, whilst entrenching a unique jurisprudence for the Nigerian capital market, by sanitising the market, influence policies and engendering law reforms.

Besides, he noted that important market practices such as Know Your Customers (KYC) and strict adherence to corporate governance principles had been given judicial recognition through the tribunal’s judgments.

“The tribunal’s judgments have also provided guidelines for the operations of the Investors Protection Fund (IPF) and the Collective Investments Scheme (CIS). The judgments have not only had positive impacts on policies and reforms in the market but the IST model is today a template for Capital Market adjudication. This assertion has been variously validated by the affirmation of most of its judgments and rulings by the Appellate Courts”, Udunni said.

