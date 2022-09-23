Ist World School B/ball Championship: Nigeria begins on good note

Nigeria’s representatives at the 2022 World School Basketball Championships – Bayelsa’s duo of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia, began their campaigns on a bright note with victories over Hungary and Turkey. It was the boys’ team of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School that took to the court early in the day but they did not start well against the experienced Hungarian side.

Hungary led from the first and second quarters while taking their dominant lead to the third quarter with 15 points gap. But the third quarter became the turning point for the Nigerian side as they reduced the lead to seven points at the end of the third quarter. The final quarter brought out the best in the Nigerian boys, as they raced to the lead from the start to overtake their opponent and took charge of the encounter to win the last quarter by 15 points gap to end the match at 59-52. Dickson Bumam was the standout player after scoring 14 points with one assist, John Wilberforce added a double digit score with 14 as well while Favour Kpee scored 11.

