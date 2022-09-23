Sports

Ist World School B/ball Championship: Nigeria begins on good note

Nigeria’s representatives at the 2022 World School Basketball Championships – Bayelsa’s duo of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia, began their campaigns on a bright note with victories over Hungary and Turkey. It was the boys’ team of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School that took to the court early in the day but they did not start well against the experienced Hungarian side.

Hungary led from the first and second quarters while taking their dominant lead to the third quarter with 15 points gap. But the third quarter became the turning point for the Nigerian side as they reduced the lead to seven points at the end of the third quarter. The final quarter brought out the best in the Nigerian boys, as they raced to the lead from the start to overtake their opponent and took charge of the encounter to win the last quarter by 15 points gap to end the match at 59-52. Dickson Bumam was the standout player after scoring 14 points with one assist, John Wilberforce added a double digit score with 14 as well while Favour Kpee scored 11.

 

Sports

Francis Epe wins Pro-Am Series One Golf Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Francis Epe has emerged overall best professional player at the maiden Series One Pro-Am Golf tournament held at Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos on Sunday, 20 March 2022. The event was hosted by the Pro- Am Golf Group and sponsored by Zenera Consulting and Giba Golf Nigeria amongst several other sponsors.   Aimed at supporting professional […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rio Ferdinand calls for Solskjaer to ‘hand baton over’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager has been questioned by former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, who called for the “baton to be handed over”. Solskjaer is under intense pressure following Saturday’s home defeat by Manchester City and the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool last month, reports the BBC. Speaking on his Vibe […]
Sports

Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 face masks for sporting activities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.   The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the […]

