iStarter Hub launches first female library in Nigeria

In a bid to further empower women through technology and access to entrepreneurial opportunities, iStarter Hub has launched a female library in Nigeria. The library, located in Isolo, Lagos, according to the manager, Esther Muokwe, is to help women folk in the community have access to impactful books as well as basic facilities such as electricity, internet and technology needed in expand ing their scope of knowledge and in achieving their developmental goals. She explained that the innovation became imperative to further narrow the gap of gender inequality and increase women access to technological and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Her words: “iStarter Hub is a safe space for women to network, learn, grow and be empowered. iStarter Hub’s goal is to bridge the gap of gender inequality by providing technological and enterpreneurial opportunities for women. The female library is an extension to this goal, thus providing a comfortable environment for women of all ages in our community. The female library is a place for female readers of all ages in the community to visit, learn and grow with their peers. In order to promote the empowerment of women and girls, the female library provides access to electricity, internet and technology needed for them to expand knowledge, reach their goal and most importantly, feel comfortable while doing so. It has a collection of fiction and non-fiction books in an air conditioned environment.” She added that “the library gives room for women to access their passion and explore new ideas.”

 

