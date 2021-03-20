News

Isu community hails Kalu over road reconstruction

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Leaders of Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State have expressed joy with the Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for fulfilling the promise of wiping away their tears with the construction of the dilapidated roads.

The deplorable condition of the road neglected over the years had made life miserable for the people. But with the intervention of Kalu, there is light at the end of the tunnel, following the flagging off of the construction of the road which they said would boost agricultural activities and aid them in transporting their produce to the market where they would have value. Leaders of the community including the President- General of Isu Progressive Union, Elder Felix Okonkwo, said because of the deplorable condition of the road, they find it difficult to access the market which has affected agriculture and indeed the people’s economic life.

Okonkwo said despite bearing the tag of Federal Government Road, the Isu road has not received adequate attention over the years. According to Okonkwo, the new development has brought joy to them, especially with the value it would add in helping them to transport their agricultural produce to the market. He also expressed hope that the project would be completed, saying surveyors had in the past surveyed the road without doing anything. Also speaking, the project manager, Chief John Nwankwo, said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), project was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to ensure that Nigerians in the rural communities had access to infrastructure that can support their economic life especially in the area of agriculture.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN report shows decline in consumer confidence

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deteriorating economic conditions and falling family income led to a decline in consumers’ overall confidence index in Q3 2020, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) report. The report posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, shows that at -21.2 point the consumers’ confidence index in Q3 2020, was […]
News

UNIABUJA promotes 10 professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of associate professor.   A statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr.Habib Yakoob, said the elevation took effect from 2018 and 2019, following […]
News

Lekki shooting: DHQ urges calm

Posted on Author Reporter

*Defers to Lagos Gov’s inquiry commission   Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sued for calm over the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, Tuesday, saying any position now has the potential of prejudicing the outcome of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica