Isu community hails Kalu over road reconstruction

Leaders of Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State have expressed joy with the Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for fulfilling the promise of wiping away their tears with the construction of the dilapidated roads.

The deplorable condition of the road neglected over the years had made life miserable for the people. But with the intervention of Kalu, there is light at the end of the tunnel, following the flagging off of the construction of the road which they said would boost agricultural activities and aid them in transporting their produce to the market where they would have value. Leaders of the community including the President- General of Isu Progressive Union, Elder Felix Okonkwo, said because of the deplorable condition of the road, they find it difficult to access the market which has affected agriculture and indeed the people’s economic life.

Okonkwo said despite bearing the tag of Federal Government Road, the Isu road has not received adequate attention over the years. According to Okonkwo, the new development has brought joy to them, especially with the value it would add in helping them to transport their agricultural produce to the market. He also expressed hope that the project would be completed, saying surveyors had in the past surveyed the road without doing anything. Also speaking, the project manager, Chief John Nwankwo, said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), project was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to ensure that Nigerians in the rural communities had access to infrastructure that can support their economic life especially in the area of agriculture.

Like this: Like Loading...