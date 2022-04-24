Isuaniocha: Anambra community’s unending tales of sorrow, tears, blood

• Police declare 12 wanted

Panic, wailing, occasioned by gunmen’s unrelenting attacks define the mood in Isuaniocha, a community comprising of eight villages in Awka, Anambra State. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on the ordeal of residents and the need for quick intervention by the government

Like the tears of a man crying in the rain, no one could see the tears of Sunday Okafor in his critical moment of agony as he slowly journeyed to his maker.

With fear confining neighbours to their abodes, cowering in terror at the sound of gunshots, Okafor writhed in pains as blood flowed sipped like water out of his body. For his neighbours, the fear of the bullet is the beginning of wisdom.

But he would later die after hours of swimming helplessly in his pool of blood and denial of medical attention for lack of a police report. He had been shot by armed men allegedly sponsored a former President General (PG) of the Isuaniocha community, Anambra State as part of his alleged grand plan to eliminate his perceived enemies, who, Sunday Telegraph gathered, were instrumental in his premature ouster. Since 2018, it was learnt,

Isuaniocha community- a community comprising of eight villages in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State- has been embroiled in a myriad of crises, ranging from mindless killings to unwarranted arrest of innocent citizens (including children) and wanton destruction of properties allegedly ochestrated by the removed PG and a high ranking police officer of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(FCID), Abuja.

According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, one Festus, had on April 9,2022 allegedly boasted that he mapped out N3billion to take over where his younger brother,

Anthony Onyeagolu (standing attempted murder trial of one Chidiebele Okoye, shot on November 18,2018 and murder trial of Angus Okoye who was kidnapped and killed on December 16,2018) stopped, with ASP Matthew Abu Michael to make sure that Isuaniocha community bows to their dictates or lose more lives and properties.

Giving teeth to the suspicion that he had begun carrying out his threats, according to the source, Sunday Okafor was killed three days (April 12, 2022) after the alleged threat by the said Festus, stating that Okafor’s death was a case of mistaken identity.

“A tenant in one of the compounds in Isuaniocha community was mistaken for youth chairman’s first son, Chisom, and shot dead which was confirmed by the fellow tenant, who pleaded anonymity what he heard from the deceased before he gave up the ghost due to uncontrollable loss of blood.”

“This early morning being April 13,2022, the same people came into the community with sophisticated arms and hired Bakassi boys, made up of the same criminals that committed the murder who are at large, led by one of the suspects, one Moses Emebo, standing trial with Anthony Onyeagolu, in both cases above pounced on the youth chairman’s residence at Umuelom village and took away the two underaged sons of youth chairman, younger siblings to the one targeted to be killed before killing the wrong person.

“They are on ground again now in the community, shooting sporadically and the entire community, children, men and women are on the run now for safety which was confirmed through phone calls from those on the run.

“The same entourage of Police and hired Bakassi boys from Awka with 10 vehicles and over 50 armed personnel on April 12, 2022, the supposed day to elect a new Igwe but was truncated by them as one of their plans is not to have a new Igwe to avoid compounding their problems.

Such arrest was also repeated on April 16, 2022 where they arrested so many innocent citizens to collect various sums to release some and took about six people to Abuja till date, including a mentally deranged person under torture to accept what they did not do or know.

‘His killers wore police helmet’

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, murdered Okafor Sunday’s elder sister, Mrs Rose Ezeudu, told how she escaped naked on hearing gunshots. According to her, efforts to get her brother treated in good time was frustrated by failure to get a police report.

Hear her: “My tenant informed me that someone had climbed my fence. I demanded to know who they were. We all came out shouting, “thief, thief…They ran away.

So, after some minutes, they came back again and shot my brother. Before my brother died, he told me they asked him who was Chisom? I had escaped through the back door when I discovered they had returned. I was completely naked.

But my tenants told me they were dressed like policemen. They said they saw them in police bullet proof and police helmet.”

Genesis of the crises

Until December 2018, when Anthony Onyeagolu was removed as the President General of Isuaniocha community,he had had a running battle with the youth movement of the community, central vigilante chairman and the entire community, owing to his highhandedness, autocratic leadership style and lack of transparency in the management of the funds belonging to the youth, multiple sources told Sunday Telegraph.

According to a resident, who pleaded anonymity, Angus Okoye, the murdered Vice Chairman of the youth movement, had evidence of receipts of funds paid by the youth of the community which amounted to N100million.

But “he never liked to be questioned about how he used funds,” he added. It was learnt that Anthony Onyeagolu had engaged arm-bearing hitmen from Aguleri, who kidnapped the central youth chairman, kept him in his house for days owing to the influence he wields within the Police hierarchy then in Anambra State.

“Since the police refused to heed the call of the youth due to the PG’s connection, the youth took their fate in their hands and rescued their chairman. They chased the armed Aguleri boys out of the community and that was the first time gun entered Isuaniocha through him. Anthony Onyeagolu as PG started using his police influence but could not achieve much. He then resorted to engaging deadly assassins based in Awka.

“As the PG that does not listen to people’s opinion or advice, he went to the prison to secure the release of the gang leader, one Ifeanyi Anizoba, alias Ichafu, who was awaiting trial for the murder of seven young men in Awka in a cult related war in 2017 with the power of his money.

“Anthony Onyeagolu’s first assignment with this deadly gang to deal with his community was an attempt to assassinate one Chidiebele Okoye on November 18, 2018. He was later revived from coma. Onyeagolu was arrested and detained until Chidiebele came out from coma after three days and SCID prepared attempted murder charge along with those arrested against him. “The arraignment date was on a Monday.

A call came from above to release him on Friday night with the understanding that he would to appear on Monday for arraignment. That’s a mirage till date. “Monday came! None of them was in the court, including Anthony Onyeagolu. So, they had freedom to regroup with the deadly gang and a meeting was held at a hotel on December 12, 2018, to assassinate more people in show of anger for his removal. “Eventually on December 16, 2018,

Anthony Onyeagolu and his hitmen kidnapped Angus Okoye in the dead of the night from his home in Ifite Isu village and took him to the PG’s house in Otoko village, Isuaniocha, assassinated him with bullets, dumped him between Isuaniocha/Nawgu boundary and ran away from the community till date. Dunukofia Police Divisional Headquarters recovered the dead body and three empty shell of 9MM bullet and one empty shell of cartridge.

“After all the battles for justice that was delayed due to his monetary influence until 2020 when the Homicide Section of FCID led by Supol Bitrus arrested Anthony and one Moses Emebo, while others are still at large but not declared wanted.” Due to the alleged criminal activities of the PG, a source told Sunday Telegraph, that the Anambra State Government removed him as the PG of the community to face his criminal charges and set up a caretaker com- mittee to lead the community.

In a letter dated December 7, 2018 and signed by the then Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Ebele Okonkwo, the state government had informed the Anthony Onyeagolu-led Executive Committee of the decision of the state government to dissolve it despite its May 3,2021 expiration date.

The letter read: “I have been directed to convey the decision of the State Government dissolving the Executive Committee of Isuaniocha Develpment Unoin led by Chief Tony Nkem Onyealogu, whose tenure expiration would have been on 3rd May,2021.

“This dissolution is with immediate effect and please be informed that the State Government has decided to constitute a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of Isuaniocha community.You should therefore be guided accordingly.

Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regard.” A community under siege Festus is said to allegedly been the financier of all the crises and atrocities happening in the community since 2014 that have led to so many deaths in connivance with his Police friend at the FCID, who has been anchoring his series of cases with the community since 2014 on paid basis, a source told Sunday Telegraph.

Since the attempted murder and murder cases on their necks in 2018 that made them to run away from the community, the source alleged, the community has been under terrorist attacks at “one time or the other with their ill gotten wealth to frustrate the two cases under the supervision of the police officer, who is bent on suppressing the murder related cases right from 2018 till date.

“This recent twist in the community since March 12, 2022 till date is the grand plan of police officer to take over the community by portraying the community in bad light to the senior Police officers at Abuja and CP Anambra State, who knew nothing about the nitty-gritty of Isuaniocha crises and smartly secured all the approvals needed to achieve his personal agreement with the murderers,” the source alleged.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, rights group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) had accused ASP Matthew Abu of engaging violent youths (Bakassi boys) whose members include some of those who were allegedly involved in the murder of community members and had been wanted by the police at Force CID Abuja since 2018, adding that they hunt after members of the community, including families of the murdered and attempted murder victims, with Supol Matthew Abu supervising the invasion of their houses, burning and vandalising their houses and houshold property.

It further accused ASP Matthew Abu of causing the names of several members of the deceased family, youth executives sympathetic to them to be published and gazetted as persons wanted for various crimes phantom crimes, including alleged terrorism.

“We are informed that he obtained a questionable court order for the gazette from a Nasarawa State Magistrate’s Court, far away from Anambra State, where they reside and where the alleged crimes were committed. This is part of the scheme to scare them away from attending court to pursue their cases at Anambra State High Courts in Awka.

“On several occasions, they have threatened the plaintiffs in the cases with consequences if they find them near the courts and have actually laid anbush for them to arrest them on their way to court.

All these alleged hatchet job by ASP Matthew Abu are being funded by Festus Onyeagolu and Anthony Onyeagolu- the two prime suspects in the two cases of the murder of late Angus Okoye and the attempted murder of Chidiebele Okoye,” it added.

No to Bakassi boys

In its seven-point resolution at its recently held general meeting at the Isuaniocha Civic Centre, the Isuaniocha Development Union condemned in strong terms alleged moves by Mr Anthony Onyeagolu to bring in thugs under the guise of Bakassi boys.

“It is a big surprise to us that Mr Anthony Onyeagolu, who has been on exile for the gruesome murder of Late Angus Okoye and causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Chidiebele Okoye, and has not been living in our community since the ugly incident in 2018 is now the person that wants to establish Bakassi boys as security for our community.

“It is clear now to everybody that Mr. Anthony Onyeagolu’s quest to bring his alleged Bakassi boys into our peaceful community is merely a ploy to bring into our peaceful community is merely a ploy to bring in his dangerous thugs and ESN boys to continue his killing spree in our community, and to harass, intimidate and scare away the peace loving villagers living in our community. ”

My hands are clean

Although Mr Anthony Onyeagolu’s lineslocal and international- could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, he had in a recent interview (not with Sunday Telegraph) denied using the police to harass members of his community.

According to him, he was arrested in the government house, Awka, and detained for six months. He urged his accusers to honour the invitation of the police instead of making phony claims. Reacting to the allegations of intimidation and murder against him, ASP Mattew Abu told Sunday Telegraph he did “not have the capacity to address journalists.”

Way forward In its petition, RULAAC requests that ASP Matthew Abu be called to order by Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali and order an investigation into his alleged discreditable conduct.

“Appropriate disciplinary actions should be taken against him if he is found to have offered his services as a police officer for selfish benefits to derail justice and intimidate innocent citizens. He should be directed to allow the trial of those involved in murder and attempted murder to continue so that justice can be served. The action of having the names of innocent citizens of the community gazetted as wanted criminals should be investigated,” it submits.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Police in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, declared 12 persons wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha.

Among those declared wanted were Edward Okoye, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu and Chuka Ilodigwe. Others are Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

According to the police, it had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all are male, of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years, adding that Edward Okoye, in conjunction with others, killed two men, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition,among other allegations.

The statement read in part:”Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over N1.2 billion

.The suspects equally attacked and brutalised some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges all well-meaning members of the general public to assist the police with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice. It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter, but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”

