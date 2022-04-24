ISWAP claims responsibility for killing of three police officers in Kogi

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Kogi state.

It had been reported how gunmen attacked the police station in Adavi LGA of the state in the early hours of Saturday, killing three officers.

Edward Egbuka, Commissioner of Police in the state, had described the incident as a “surprise attack”.

According to Voice of America, ISWAP in a statement shared on Telegram, said: “Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a police station”.

The group added that five people were killed in the raid.

ISWAP had also claimed responsibility for an explosion that killed six people in a market in Taraba on Tuesday.

If the attacks were executed by the insurgents as claimed, it, therefore, indicates the expansion of the terror group in the northern part of the country.

Although Taraba is a north-eastern state where ISWAP and Boko Haram have been active, the state has not been frequently targeted like Borno and Yobe. The recent trend worries residents.

More so, the attack on the Kogi police station by the group which has not been recorded before could be a hint that ISWAP is active throughout the northern region.

