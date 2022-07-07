ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje prison attack

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) yesterday reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on a correctional facility in Kuje council area of the Federal Capital Terri-tory (FCT). On Tuesday night, gunmen attacked the correctional facility, with over 500 prisoners including all Boko Haram suspects said to have escaped. Four inmates have been confirmed dead, while an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Coops (NSCDC) was also killed in the attack. A video, said to have been published yesterday by the Islamic State A’maq agency, shows what appears to be a view of the Kuje prison while gunshots are heard in the background.

The video also shows writing in Arabic, which, when translated, has ISWAP saying its members organised the attack. “A video clip obtained by Amaq shows the first moments of the liberation of prisoners after Islamic State fighters stormed Kuje prison yesterday in Nigeria,” it reads. According to Tomasz Rolbecki, a researcher who analyses activities of insurgents in sub-Saharan Africa, ISWAP said the attack resulted in its fighters “freeing dozens of prisoners”.

