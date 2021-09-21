ISWAP has embarked on massive recruitment –Army

spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, says the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has embarked on a massive recruitment of members.

The army recently launched a series of offensives against the insurgents in its ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the north-east. Hundreds of the insurgents, including some of the top commanders surrendered to troops of the army a few weeks ago.

During a tour of the Hadin Kai theatre Command in Maiduguri, Borno state on Sunday, Nwachukwu called on the media to help block the recruitment.

He also asked members of the public to be on the lookout within their environment. “I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, haven been depleted by the surrendering of their member, as well as and conflict between them,” he said.

“They have embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.

“The Boko Haram insurgents have been surrendering. People have questioned the authenticity of the surrendering of these insurgents and why they are surrendering at this time.

“There are also the questions on the reintegration of these insurgents. Another question is what the plight of the victims of the insurgency is. “That is the essence of this tour.

The military is not resting on its oars in the fight to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.” He said at some point, the insurgents almost took over the three state capitals of Adamawa,

Borno and Yobe, and were advancing towards the federal capital territory (FCT), but today “they have been boxed in to the Timbuks”.

