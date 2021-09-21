News Top Stories

ISWAP has embarked on massive recruitment –Army

Posted on Author Onyema Nwachukwu, Comment(0)

spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, says the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has embarked on a massive recruitment of members.

 

The army recently launched a series of offensives against the insurgents in its ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the north-east. Hundreds of the insurgents, including some of the top commanders surrendered to troops of the army a few weeks ago.

 

During a tour of the Hadin Kai theatre Command in Maiduguri, Borno state on Sunday, Nwachukwu called on the media to help block the recruitment.

 

He also asked members of the public to be on the lookout within their environment. “I will like to mention that the ISWAP, very recently, haven been depleted by the surrendering of their member, as well as and conflict between them,” he said.

 

“They have embarked on what I will call a massive recruitment drive and I consider it very important to engage the media to block this recruitment.

 

“The Boko Haram insurgents have been surrendering. People have questioned the authenticity of the surrendering of these insurgents and why they are surrendering at this time.

 

 

“There are also the questions on the reintegration of these insurgents. Another question is what the plight of the victims of the insurgency is. “That is the essence of this tour.

 

The military is not resting on its oars in the fight to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.” He said at some point, the insurgents almost took over the three state capitals of Adamawa,

Borno and Yobe, and were advancing towards the federal capital territory (FCT), but today “they have been boxed in to the Timbuks”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones school resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following a series of criticisms against his administration’s decision to reopen schools Monday next week amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday made a detour, postponing the resumption of schools. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves 2021-2023 MTEF, projects N12.66trn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2021- 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) with N12.66 trillion budget projection for each of the three fiscal years. Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the eighth virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State for Finance, […]
News

CHI launches Hollandia slim Evap Milk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Staying true to its passion for innovation, CHI Limited has rolled out yet another new product, Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk – a partially skimmed evaporated milk product.     With its offer of 50% less fat, higher protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, seven B-Vitamins and Vitamin D3, the new Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica