ISWAP kidnaps policeman, 7 CJTF, hunters in Borno

At least seven, security men were abducted by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists group in the early hours of Saturday in North Eastern Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

It was learnt that the security men comprising one policeman, four members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) and three hunters, were abducted after they were overpowered by the terrorists who stormed their location in large numbers.

Police sources told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad that the security men were attacked at the Rural Urban Migration Site (RUGA), at Pompom Baliya village located about five kilometers to Gubio.

The terrorists carted away one Hilux patrol vehicle and weapons and afterwards moved toward the Gadai village in Nganzai Local Government Area.

 

