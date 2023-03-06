ISWAP Kills 200 Boko Haram Terrorists, Families In Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have killed over 200 Boko Haram insurgents and their families in a deadly rivalry clash in the Gudumbali Local Government Area of Borno State.

New Telegraph gathered that the ISWAP targeted hundreds of the Boko Haram terrorists and their families at Choliye village, located in the northern part of the state while fleeing ISWAP attacks.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, reported how the terrorists fled their enclaves between February 26 and 27, 2023, amidst deadly attacks targeting their enclaves in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashimiri, and Maimusari in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Following the attack, no fewer than 560 members of Boko Haram including top commanders, fighters and abductees have surrendered to the military, sources said.

The sources added that the Boko Haram terrorists, who scampered to safety, ran towards the Mandara Mountains in the Gwoza axis to seek refuge. In contrast, others fled towards Konduga, Mafa, Dikwa, Gajiram, and the Lake Chad shores.

Some of the surviving Boko Haram leaders who fled the attack due to the ISWAP’s superior fighting capacity included Abbah Tukur, the Khaid of Mantari and Maimusari; Abu Isa, Khalid of Ngauri; Alhaji Ali Hajja Fusami, the newly appointed Khalid of Garin Abu Ikliima and Abu Ali, among others.

“ISWAP terrorists immediately mobilised more fighters to go after the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists,” he said, adding that they were later intercepted at Choliye village and ISWAP fighters fired at 200 terrorists without sparing their families, including women and children.

He added that the onslaught against Boko Haram continued in the Asinari-Ashanari-Masarmari of Konduga, where scores of the fighters were killed in the attacks.

He said that the multiple attacks were coordinated by Ba’ana Chingori of ISWAP on March 1, 2023.

“In Yale, a village in Konduga Local Council, Modu Bashir Okocha, an ISWAP Commander, led another team of fighters to attack another Boko Haram position,” he said, adding that this led to the killing of 15 Boko Haram terrorists with seizures of weapons and motorcycles.

“The onslaughts had forced hundreds of the Boko Haram terrorists and their families to surrender to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Mafa, Konduga councils, and other parts of the theatre of war,” said Makama.

He noted that some of them managed to flee through Mafa town to Dikwa Abadam Local Councils, as well as Niger Republic on the shores of Lake Chad.

On other hideouts of terrorists, he said: “Some of the fighters escaped to the camp of Bakura Wulgo, aka Abou Oumaymah, in the Marte-Krenowa axis.

“While others fled to the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza to seek refuge and protection from Ali Ngulde.

“The ongoing rivalry clashes between Boko Haram and ISWAP seems unending as several efforts by the groups to merge forces against the Nigerian military and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) appears impossible.”He said that the two terror groups have failed to scale up the manpower and equipment needed to sustain their nefarious activities.

Instead, the two rival terror groups continued to attack each other, inflicting heavy casualties among themselves. He said on December 6, 2022, Boko Haram carried out one of the most devastating attacks, killing 33 wives of ISWAP militants in Sambisa Forest.

While on December 31, 2022, a faction of Boko Haram attacked an armoury base of the ISWAP at Toumbum, Allura Kurnawa and Kangar on the shores of Lake Chad.

According to him, Bakoura led the attack, resulting in the killing of several ISWAP terrorists and the seizure of a large number of weapons.

He said this led the ISWAP leadership, Imam Abu Mosab Albarnawi to flee from Nigeria to Somalia, Mali, and Burkina Faso to seek the support of other terrorist partners.

He said, “The fleeing of Albarnawi from Nigeria was to save their self-acclaimed Caliphate from collapsing,” he said.

“The task ahead of the newly elected president will focus on a full-time military offensive in the Lake Chad region, including parts of the Niger and Cameroon

