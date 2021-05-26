News

ISWAP kills Shekau’s commanders, tightens hold on Sambisa Forest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have sustained their aggressive onslaught against the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram terrorists, killing and arresting some of the rival sect’s commanders and terrorists, PRNigeria has learnt.
They also captured some top Commanders of the Shekau faction like Mustapha Krimima Jaysh, Ba’akaka, Malkin Tijjani, Hirasama and Mallam Ballu who refused to surrender and attempted to escape.
PRNigeria learnt that large gun trucks of terrorists were recently sighted at Marte, East of Tumour, Tumbumma and Tumbuktu Triangle in Sambisa, after a heavy gun battle of supremacy between ISWAP and Shekau’s Boko Haram fighters at Garin Malam.
Meanwhile, series of meetings are being held in Sabeel Huda camp in the heart of Sambisa forest between ISWAP Commanders and other surrendered senior Boko Haram members.
It was gathered that the fate of the arrested Boko Haram Commanders and fighters would be decided by Albarnawy’s disciplinary Committee, headed by one Muhammad Malumma, ISWAP’s Chief Judge.
The ISWAP leadership has vowed to eliminate all terrorists belonging to the Shekau group, if they refuse to surrender.
An intelligence operative disclosed that an intercepted communication between two leaders of ISWAP indicated that a Committee led by one Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, a self-proclaimed appointee of Amirul Mu’uminoon, (ISIS Caliphate Leader) had dissolved all formations and structures of Shekau’s Boko Haram in an agressive raid in Sambisa Forest, recently.
It further revealed that the fight is being coordinated by the Wali of ISWAP, one Muhammad Dawud, who is also known as Abu Hafsat, with four other ISWAP Fiye (Service Chiefs), and Khalids, (Commanding Officers) from Lake Chad, Tumbuktu and Marte.
According to the operative, the ISWAP Service Chiefs and its Commanding Officers are all under the supervision of Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, who is coordinating the mission.
Multiple sources reported that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had died or mortally wounded in a confrontation with ISWAP fighters, a group that separated from Shekau’s Boko Haram in 2016. The Nigerian military has not confirmed the reports and is investigating.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ondo guber: INEC, security agencies under pressure to scuttle people’s will –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to scuttle the will of Ondo people during the coming governorship election. Wike, who expressed the concern yesterday at a Live Television Programme in Port Harcourt, noted that like Edo voters, the people […]
News

Lalong: Plateau anti-land grabbing law’ll reduce sharp practices

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said that the state anti-land grabbing bill recently signed into law will reduce sharp practices in land management in the state. Lalong stated this yesterday at the 9th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Jos. He said the […]
News

NIRC charges Muslims on Ramadam

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join others in the world in the observance of this year’s Ramdam, which commenced on Tuesday following the declaration of the sighting of the Moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIRC) has charged them to uphold the tenets of the holy month of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica