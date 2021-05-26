ISWAP kills Shekau’s commanders, tightens hold on Sambisa Forest

Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have sustained their aggressive onslaught against the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram terrorists, killing and arresting some of the rival sect’s commanders and terrorists, PRNigeria has learnt.

They also captured some top Commanders of the Shekau faction like Mustapha Krimima Jaysh, Ba’akaka, Malkin Tijjani, Hirasama and Mallam Ballu who refused to surrender and attempted to escape.

PRNigeria learnt that large gun trucks of terrorists were recently sighted at Marte, East of Tumour, Tumbumma and Tumbuktu Triangle in Sambisa, after a heavy gun battle of supremacy between ISWAP and Shekau’s Boko Haram fighters at Garin Malam.

Meanwhile, series of meetings are being held in Sabeel Huda camp in the heart of Sambisa forest between ISWAP Commanders and other surrendered senior Boko Haram members.

It was gathered that the fate of the arrested Boko Haram Commanders and fighters would be decided by Albarnawy’s disciplinary Committee, headed by one Muhammad Malumma, ISWAP’s Chief Judge.

The ISWAP leadership has vowed to eliminate all terrorists belonging to the Shekau group, if they refuse to surrender.

An intelligence operative disclosed that an intercepted communication between two leaders of ISWAP indicated that a Committee led by one Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, a self-proclaimed appointee of Amirul Mu’uminoon, (ISIS Caliphate Leader) had dissolved all formations and structures of Shekau’s Boko Haram in an agressive raid in Sambisa Forest, recently.

It further revealed that the fight is being coordinated by the Wali of ISWAP, one Muhammad Dawud, who is also known as Abu Hafsat, with four other ISWAP Fiye (Service Chiefs), and Khalids, (Commanding Officers) from Lake Chad, Tumbuktu and Marte.

According to the operative, the ISWAP Service Chiefs and its Commanding Officers are all under the supervision of Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, who is coordinating the mission.

Multiple sources reported that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had died or mortally wounded in a confrontation with ISWAP fighters, a group that separated from Shekau’s Boko Haram in 2016. The Nigerian military has not confirmed the reports and is investigating.

