News

ISWAP’s Torture Video: APC chief blasts Buhari

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the deteriorating security situation in the country, saying his government has failed. He accused “this government of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, asking: “Do we still have a government in this country?”

Reacting to a viral video showing suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) torturing the remaining victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Vatsa lambasted the government for failing to protect Nigerians.

The former Niger APC Publicity Secretary, who spoke to journalists in Minna on Sunday, accused the President of always issuing political directives to security agencies through their heads without any action, saying “these directives always end up in Aso Rock (Presidential Villa)”.

Vatsa said: “No matter the so-called achievements, any government that fails to protect life and property has failed the people and should honourably apologise to the people. Unfortunately, African leaders don’t resign from office.” He described the video  as a “huge embarrassment not only to the government but the entire Nigerians both home and in the Diaspora”.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said: “There is no country in the world where a government will watch and deliberately refuse to protect the lives of its citizens like the current situation in Nigeria.

 

“It is unfortunate that this government that the masses brought into power through their votes will create an impression in the minds of Nigerians forever that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have no power to secure the release of these train victims and other kidnapped victims across the country.”

 

“I think this a deliberate plan to enrich a particular ethnic tribe through proceeds of crime and criminality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria @60: Keep hope alive, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not lose hope as the nation marks its 60th anniversary today even though there were myriads of social, economic and security challenges bedeviling the nation. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement described as depressing that while Nigeria had attained lofty heights in all spheres […]
News

Senate decries slow pace of N59bn mass metering programme

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday decried the slow pace adopted by agencies of government and the various electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) in the N59 billion mass metering programme, designed to end outra-geous estimated billings of electricity consumers nationwide. Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, disclosed that despite the release of […]
News

Refrain from planned protest, pension union tells members

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has directed its members nationwide, not to participate in any protest that has to do with implementation of minimum pension. President-General of FEPPPAN, Temple Ubani, who gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay, intervene and ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica