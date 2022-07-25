ISWAP’s Torture Video: APC chief blasts Buhari

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the deteriorating security situation in the country, saying his government has failed. He accused “this government of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, asking: “Do we still have a government in this country?”

Reacting to a viral video showing suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) torturing the remaining victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Vatsa lambasted the government for failing to protect Nigerians.

The former Niger APC Publicity Secretary, who spoke to journalists in Minna on Sunday, accused the President of always issuing political directives to security agencies through their heads without any action, saying “these directives always end up in Aso Rock (Presidential Villa)”.

Vatsa said: “No matter the so-called achievements, any government that fails to protect life and property has failed the people and should honourably apologise to the people. Unfortunately, African leaders don’t resign from office.” He described the video as a “huge embarrassment not only to the government but the entire Nigerians both home and in the Diaspora”.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said: “There is no country in the world where a government will watch and deliberately refuse to protect the lives of its citizens like the current situation in Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that this government that the masses brought into power through their votes will create an impression in the minds of Nigerians forever that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have no power to secure the release of these train victims and other kidnapped victims across the country.”

“I think this a deliberate plan to enrich a particular ethnic tribe through proceeds of crime and criminality.”

