It and the brain: pros and cons

Considering what is currently trending in the society, it has become compelling to aptly x-ray between the human brain and Information Technology (IT), which has apparently dominated the entire tech space. It seems the IT has abruptly taken over from the human brain.

A sane being might wonder how an artificial device can overtake a natural possession. Taking into cognizance the ongoing practice whereby, for instance, a student would in most cases prefer to make use of a calculator rather than his or her brain, you might subtly concur that the human brain is gradually going into extinction. Of course, one may not hesitate to insinuate that the human brain is not anymore needed, since IT has proven beyond doubts to be the ‘messiah’ when it calls for information sourcing or data storage.

Indeed, the impact of IT on man’s daily activity cannot be overemphasized, especially when considered that it can carry out a certain work expressly – and at anytime, without causing much stress for any of the beneficiaries of the work done. Unlike the brain that might not be very active at a given time. For example, you cannot wake someone from sleep and therein ask him or her to help you with a certain information or task. An IT equipment or system is invariably ready to perform its work, unless when faulty.

Little wonder, in various Mathematics classes, you would hardly see pupils or students making use of their brain. They are now quick in using their calculators – or handset when the former is not at their reach – even in cases concerning elementary arithmetic, let alone basic algebra or geometry. Those days, candidates who enrolled for external examinations like the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) could not attempt to enter the exam hall with any IT gadget including calculator, cell phone, or what have you. But nowadays, the exam board (JAMB) itself provides the candidates with such equipment, particularly calculator.

This implies that even the teachers as well as examiners encourage the students to overlook the use of their brains. This is why most students often laugh at others who try to employ their brain while in classroom, or at their respective homes. Parents/guardians too would stop at nothing to ensure that their wards do not ‘stress’ their brain by providing them with any requested learning material. IT has apparently dominated the modern generation otherwise known as the ‘digital age’, and perhaps replaced the human brain. Lest we celebrate that we need not bother our brain any longer in issues pertaining to learning, routine office works, or as the case may be, let’s not forget in haste that the human brain remains the only endowment that does the thinking – which IT can never do, not even for a second.

The brain, to assert the least, can engage in an extensive and rigorous thinking towards proffering the required remedy to any given plight, or providing sound and reliable ideas that can stand the test of time. The human brain can store as much information as possible. Your brain might have only a few gigabytes of storage space, similar to the one in your iPod, USB flash drive, or computer hard-disk. But neurons, also known as nerve cells, combine so that each one helps with many memories at a time, exponentially increasing the brain’s memory storage capacity to something closer to around 2.5petabytes – equivalent to a million gigabytes.

Similarly, research indicates that the human brain is thirty times faster than the best supercomputer in existence. Moreover, knowledge acquired wholly with the use of the brain gives self-confidence, and such is invariably reliable irrespective of the circumstance. This phenomenon has been reliably proven in various quarters by different schools of thought.

It’s pertinent to acknowledge that IT itself was invented solely by the brain, and any existing IT gadget – such as computer – is programmed mainly by the effort of same human brain. IT equipment such as any computerized gadget provides information on a daily basis, based on what it receives from the human brain; it is called ‘garbage in, garbage out’ in the computer world. Inter alia, whenever an IT gadget/network gets infested or ceased to perform, it is the human brain that would fix the anomaly. Needless to say that the day-to-day thrive of IT cannot be adequately effective and efficient without involving the brain.

The truth is, IT which remains manmade, can fade at anytime whereas human brain will never. This is the reason we must not make attempt to relegate our brains to the background; else, we shall all live to regret it. Believe it or not, IT can never be compared to the ‘almighty’ human brain, because the latter is arguably yet to have a rival. Survey indicates that no computer can compete with the brain of the dullest human on earth. Hence, we are advised to believe so much in ourselves by finding reasonable time to work on our brains, proudly use it always, as well as endeavour to handle it with absolute care.

Though the functions of the IT cannot be overemphasized as earlier stated, the role of the human brain remains limitless. The former was invented to serve as an aid to mankind’s daily activity, and not to replace the latter. Hence, we must be very careful and mindful of how we deploy the two tools in our everyday life, to avert commiting a colossal blunder. Think about it!

