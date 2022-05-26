IT expert, Onyema, launches book on Do-It-Yourself learning method

Computer trainer and ICT expert, Mr Uzodinma Onyema, has launched a new book that simplifies the intricacies of computer programming, saying it is his own way of bringing back the computer consciousness among youths. Onyema is the owner and proprietor of Enclave Computer College where he trains and stirs the interests of young Nigerians in basic computing.

In the book, the author brought his many years of experience to bear by simplifying and segmenting it to cover all aspects of basic computing. The book has 113 pages covering nine subtitles and areas of focus. Some of the issues in the book include Computer appreciation, Microsoft word, Microsoft Power- Point, Microsoft excel Corel draw, Photo shop, Microsoft publisher Microsoft Access and scanning and printing.

It teaches how to use packages like Corel draw, Photoshop, Micro soft word, Microsoft PowerPoint and excel. Users of the book will also get to learn how to scan documents and use the internet; search engines to look for topics and subjects in the cloud, as well as learn and acquire knowledge. It also identifies basic computing tools and various aspects of computing. Speaking at the launch, the author who defined computer as electronic device that performs calculations, manipulate data and give output in form of information, said these are the requisite knowledge people should have to appreciate the power of a computer. He said: “This book is my own way of bringing back consciousness in computer study. My intention with it is to enlighten the upcoming generation on the need to have word processing and graphic design knowledge as well as being internet literate.

