It felt like my first international, says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return to international football after a five-year absence with an assist as Sweden beat Georgia in their World Cup 2022 qualifying opener on Thursday.

The 39-year-old volleyed the ball across the area for Viktor Claesson to bundle home just before the break. Georgia had few chances although Levan Shengelia was denied late on by a superb Kristoffer Nordfeldt save. Ibrahimovic’s return meant he became the oldest player to represent Sweden.

The AC Milan striker beat the previous record of 38 years and 59 days previously held by goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli. Ibrahimovic, who has 62 international goals, was unable to get on the scoresheet himself before he was substituted in the 84th minute. “It felt good. It felt like it was my first international match.

It was a lot of adrenaline,” Ibrahimovic told Sverige Radio. “I think I could have done a lot more, but we won the match, and that is the most important thing,” he added

