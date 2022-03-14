Business

IT: FG saves N47bn on project clearance

The Federal Government said it has saved a total of N47 billion that would have been squandered through Information Technology (IT) projects in the last five years. This was achieved through the mandatory project clearance institutionalised by the National Information Technology Development Agency of Nigeria (NITDA). Before now, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government were being accused of siphoning public funds under the guise of IT projects as the National Assembly was unable to scrutinise such technical projects.

 

This led to the enforcement of projects clearance by NITDA to ascertain the necessity of proposed projects and the accuracy of its budget. According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, the agency, last year alone, saved  the country N24. 4 billion. Earlier, the minister had disclosed that N22.5 billion was saved between 2017 and 2020 through the scrutiny of IT projects submitted by ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

 

This brought the total savings in the last five years to N47 billion. This is even as the minister disclosed that the Federal Executive Council had approved the implementation of strategies for the enhancement of the Quality of Government Digital Technology Projects and Services during its meeting on March 9, 2022.

 

Pantami said the approval would enable the implementation of strategies for the enforcement of the IT project clearance by NITDA in accordance with the NITDA Act (2007) and under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

 

He added that the implementation of the IT Project Clearance process was in alignment with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria, as well as the Nigeria Government Interoperability Framework and Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture, among others.

 

According to him, the project clearance provides many benefits for the country, which include ensuring that IT projects are not unduly duplicated; the technology being implemented is up to date; ensuring that there is an indigenous capacity for after-sales-service to sustain the project beyond its initial deployment; supporting the integration of IT systems and services by Federal Public Institutions to save cost, reduce corruption, promote shared services, enable interoperability and improve efficiency; ensuring that the technology and services procured are suitable for the country from the point of view of security and the environment, among others; and the projects promote indigenous content, with preference being given to indigenous companies where capacity, product or service exists. “The implementation of the IT Projects Clearance process has already recorded tremen dous success.

 

For example, in 2021, there was an unprecedented total of 280 new applications for clearance, of which 258 projects were successfully cleared and a total savings of N24.4 billion estimated at a 343.2 per cent increase in savings compared to 2020.

 

“Furthermore, there was also a significant increase in the use of the IT Clearance Portal in the year 2021 – a total of 248 new users from 52 federal public institutions (FPIs) were registered on the portal,” he said.

 

