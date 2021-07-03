It is an honour to be likened to Ramsey Nouah, says Van Vicker

Superstar actor, Van Vicker has addressed the influence Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, had on his career at its early stage. In a RedTV interview featuring the cast of new web series, Public Figure, Vicker, who plays a lead role, described being compared to the Nollywood royalty as an honour.

“I would pause if you called me Ramsey but if you compare me to him in any way, I would say it is an honour to be on a similar pedestal as he is. So, it is all good. I think, for me, you probably reason me higher than I deserve,” the actor revealed. Vicker further revealed that he forayed into entertainment in the 1990s even though he initially wanted to become a gynecologist.

He started off as a TV presenter, producer then featured in a television series before landing a role in a feature film months later. He stars alongside Aaron Adatsi, Dela Seade, Kingsley Yamoah, and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku in the web series, which premiered on YouTube on May 19. The story centres on power, marriage, politics, love, and the celebrity life.

