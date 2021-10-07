It is difficult for Bayelsa to fulfill its debt obligation – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa yesterday said it has become increasingly difficult for the state government to fulfil its debt obligations adding that the debt burden was due to the increasing demands on limited resources and huge burden of inherited debts from previous administrations. The state governor therefore received the approval of the Bayelsa House of Assembly to restructure the state’s commercial debts with some banks, to ease the state’s monthly debt servicing obligations. Diri had in September 2020 secured the approval of the Bayelsa House of AssemblytoobtainaN17billionloan from multiple sources.

The state Assembly had, on resumption from its recess on Wednesday approved the request by Diri to restructure existing loans with commercial banks. The governor had stated in a letter to the Assembly, readonthefloorof theHouse by the Clerk of the Assembly, Edward Owudogu, that the restructuring of the facility would extend the tenors of the loans, thereby freeing up funds for critical developmental projects. The governor further explained that the approval of the house was necessary to enable the government to renegotiate the tenor and rates of existing commercial banks’ loans, for more favourable monthly repayments.

Like this: Like Loading...