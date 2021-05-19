It is time for reconciliation in S’West PDP – Doherty

Engr. Deji Doherty is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s preparation for the forthcoming council election in the state, the recent zonal congress of the party, his relationship with Chief Olabode George and the state’s anti-graft law, among other issues

How is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) preparing for the local government elections in Lagos State?

You know the situation about Lagos State and the way things are done here. First of all, in preparation for the council elections, we as a party have requested that since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not charge for nomination forms, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) too should not charge for its nomination forms. However, the chairman of LASIEC has still not heeded our call to reverse the charges. That is number one. Number two is that we are happy to at least have agreed with LASIEC on behalf of all other political parties on the exclusion of women from paying any kind of nomination fees. We thank LASIEC for heeding our call as far as that is concerned. However, in 2017, if you recall, LASIEC charged only N50,000 for the chairmanship form. This time around it is asking for N100,000 for chairmanship and N75,000 for the vice-chairman, which did not go down well with us and the other political parties because I believe it excludes the common man. However, we should realize that the grassroots are the local governments and that is where governance and good governance is needed. So, it becomes a problem when the people are excluded from participating in the administration of the local governments. So, at the end of the day, we want a situation whereby we either go back to the N50,000 that was paid in 2017 or an outright cancellation of nomination fees like INEC did. I believe that there is already budget by the state government for the council elections except that was excluded from the budget. If it was already included in the budget, definitely there is no need for anyone to pay for a nomination form and that is where we stand.

Do you think that your party stands any chance in the council elections, considering the results of recent elections in the state?

Definitely we are getting ready for the election. We are going to field can didates in all the 277 wards and local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). However, you know that the sitting government usually have the upper hand, so we recognize that but it does not mean that in the past, we did not have u to 10 councillors in the entire Lagos State. So, we don’t look at a situation whereby everything is lost. We are going to work hard towards getting our key strongholds in terms of our local governments. Don’t be surprised if we have a minimum of at least 10 out of 57 local governments. That is in the worst-case scenario but we are looking forward to taking up the entire 57 local governments and LCDAs, which is not impossible because we know the terrain and we know what to do. There are two or three ways to win elections in the country but I will stop at that.

How confident are you that LASIEC will conduct free and fair elections in the forthcoming council polls?

Well, we believe LASIEC should conduct free and fair elections but they are already showing how compromised they are. They’ve had a meeting with chairmen and secretaries of the political parties but I requested that we do not just have one meeting. We are supposed to have at least three meetings. One is for them to hear our complains, the second is for them to address our complains and the third for us to agree on the procedure of electioneering. So, we are using this opportunity to call on Justice Philips to call for another meeting where she will be present and not represented. Her job is to serve the state. Her job is to conduct an election. Her job is to listen to us. Her job is to serve the people and as such, she is not supposed to use a proxy. We are supposed to have a discussion with her and we hope that they will give us another letter of invitation for the next meeting and Justice Philips should be there to answer our questions directly and to address our issues.

What is the update on the gale of sus-pensions and counter-suspensions in Lagos PDP?

The true picture of what happened then is that they said that they have suspended the state chairman whereas it is only the National Executive Council (NEC) that can suspend the state chairman and that is why I’m still the state chairman today. We have had two NEC meetings after that and the NEC did not pronounce any suspension on me. The other aspect is the suspension of the secretary, the publicity secretary and one member of the ex-officio, which is with the national body of the party. Once we hear from the national body we will know what decision to take.

What is the current state of the relationship between you and Chief Olabode George and when last did you see him to have discussion on issues around the party in Lagos?

My relationship with Chief Olabode George is cordial. I see him as a father and he is a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT). He is one of our leaders in the party and I believe that he represents the heartbeat of the party at the national level. So, my relationship with him doesn’t have any bearing on the administration of the party in Lagos and I believe it should remain so. I believe that we both have due respect out of politics. He is about 70 years old, I’m 60 years old and I believe there should be mutual respect for each other. I have worked for Chief Olabode George for almost 22 years consistently. From the point when he was an SA to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to when he became the South-West vice chairman of the party and when he became deputy nation chairman (South) as well as at other levels. According to the structure of the party, he is a life member of the BoT and I am still staying here as the chairman of the party and the number one citizen of the PDP in Lagos State. So, I don’t see how it crosses my path in the discharge of my duties.

You supported Eddy Olafeso and former Governor Ayo Fayose in the last South- West congress of the PDP but your group lost. What is the way forward?

Let us go back to the issue. Olafeso was the sitting zonal vice chairman when I took over as the chairman in Lagos. He was the one that inaugurated me as chairman. Olafeso was also vice chairman, when Seyi Makinde joined the PDP and the structure of PDP in Oyo State was handed over to him, which made him emerge as the candidate of the party. Olafeso was also the vice chairman, when the late Senator Buruji Kashamu was putting PDP in disrepute in Ogun State until Ladi Adebutu took over the mantle of leadership in the state. Olafeso was the one that brokered that peace. Olafeso was also the person on the seat, when Ademola Adeleke, the former senator came into PDP and became the governorship candidate and gave APC a fight for their money in Osun State. It was battle royale in Osun State at that period. In Ekiti, Olafeso was also the one, who brought about the 70 per cent peace they have in Ekiti PDP today. So, when you look at Olafeso’s antecedence and track record, you will see that it was a good one at least better than average. And as such, when Olafeso said he wanted to become governor of Ondo State and was about to resign, the governor of Oyo State called the chairmen to a meeting and instructed us and pronounced to us that Olafeso is going for the governorship of Ondo State, and he was going to resign and that he wants us to promise him that we would deliver Olafeso back as the vice chairman if he loses the primary election and we all agreed with him. We also agreed that we will all collect one form, which would be given to Olafeso and we will all go for ratification. This was what was agreed on. However, in his own wisdom Makinde decided to jettison that agreement. I don’t have any problem with him jettisoning the agreement but we must not forget the agreement we had. Olafeso there, the deputy vicechairman (South) was there, Fayose was there, I was there and all the other state chairmen were there and the governor gave the reason why he would want Olafeso to go back. He used the word competence. I approached the governor at a time and said if you don’t want Olafeso again, why don’t you call all of us and maybe you can work out something with him. Send him to a board or something just to pacify him, so that we will have peace in the South-West. But he did not do so. He continued to tell us that it was Olafeso when he and some leaders are already perfecting plans to bring someone else. For people like us, we reached the level we did in business and in the private sector because of integrity, honesty, hard work, determination and the fear of God. That was the reason why we stood with the Olafeso project till the last minute. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements decided to get into that misunderstanding and make it a power tussle war between Fayose and Makinde. You can see that even after Olafeso’s participation in the election and his loss, there was no fight between Fayose and the governor? So, definitely it is quite obvious that some people used that misunderstanding concerning Olafeso’s emergence as vice chairman as a tool to divide the party and that in itself is what had created the little crisis that we see in the party today. Now that congress is over, it is left for us to now face reconciliation. I believe that with the action of Fayose at the venue of the South-West PDP congress and acceptance of defeat by Olafeso, it is only proper for those who won to be magnanimous in victory, while those who lost should accept their loss with honour. However, as at today, we have not seen the magnanimity of the other side and that is a bad signal. I have been a financial secretary, organizing secretary and acting vice-chairman (South-West) and I know what the South-West is all about. That is the situation of things right now. It is gloomy but it could be taken care of by good leadership. We all play politics but politics should not be carried into the bedrooms of individuals.

The Lagos State House of Assembly recently passed an anti-graft bill, which the governor also signed into law. What is your assessment of that law?

I think corruption is corruption. Corruption and criminality is a federal offence; it is not a Lagos State offence. So, it cannot be captured by the State House of Assembly because any of them there can be charged for corruption. It is like a thief saying I’m a thief but you can’t catch me. They just sold themselves out and I’m really surprised. It is disheartening and embarrassing that the governor assented to that bill because there is a federal constitution that provided for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). Do you want to tell me that the laws of Lagos State now supersede the federal constitution? That law will not hold water in a federal court. Maybe it is only for the Lagos High Court and if the courts in Lagos State feel that they have the power to upturn the constitution, definitely, they will meet their waterloo. I definitely know that some NGOs and concerned people of Lagos State are ready to take the State House of Assembly to court on this matter. If Mudashiru Obasa can sit down as the speaker and pronounce that an offence of corruption that is committed with Lagos State funds cannot be prosecuted by the EFCC except for Lagos State, then a normal person on the street has been given a leeway to commit any criminality in the state because the law of Lagos State says if you have stolen in someone else’s house, the police would not be able to catch you because the police is a federal agency. What they have done is to just show that their hands are dirty and they are trying as much as possible to barricade themselves.

On May 29, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be two years in office, how would you rate the performance of his administration so far?

I’m tired of giving an assessment of governance in Lagos State. I ran against Bola Tinubu, when he was seeking for a second term in office; I ran when Babtunde Fashola was coming in as governor; I ran again when Akinwunmi Ambode was coming in as governor and I ran again when Sanwo-Olu was coming in as governor. So, I’m tired of giving assessment because the Sonwo-Olu we are talking about doesn’t even know what he met in office. He doesn’t know how the debt in Lagos State has gone up to N3 trillion. He doesn’t know because he wasn’t part of it. How do we assess someone that inherited such debt? You can do the assessment as an investigative journalist but let us do the assessment together. When was the last time a university was built in Lagos State? May be, more than 20 years ago! When was the last time a brand new hospital, well-equipped and affordable was built in Lagos State? May be, during Jakande’s time! A rail contract that was given 11 years ago is yet to be completed and nobody is saying anything. Go to Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja local governments and even here in Onigbongbo, look at the heaps of waste. How can we have in Lagos State with over 20 million people and N40 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), a waste dump like the one at Ojota, which has been there for over 23 years? For goodness sake, if you drill a borehole 100 kilometres away from that dumpsite, you will get polluted water and the whole of Oregun area is bred with seriously infected rats and different kinds of diseases. Go to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), you will see all kinds of infections and for some of them, they don’t know where they are coming from because we have some diseases that have entered into the bloodstream of our children, mothers, pregnant women and the youth of this state. Look at the youth; tell me what is their future in the next five or 10 years? Where are the vocational centres. What are they learning apart from thuggery. The only thing you see is thuggery in all the motor packs. And then look at the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), they have made it an institution of thuggery, an institution now that wants to sip into the polity and democratic structure of the state. Look at the issue of flooding all over the whole place and you say you have N40 billion coming in every month. Then you see a governor that knows that the red rail line has not been completed after many years, do we have to count 30 years before that is completed. They’ve signed another agreement for the blue rail line, when they haven’t even completed one. The quality of life in Lagos is down more than 1,000 per cent. A paint of garri that was sold for N250 before is now N1,500. Just ordinary orange juice that we used to buy at N2,300 for a box of 12 packs is now going for N6,700. What is the future of our children is what we should think about; and it is not only in Lagos State.

What is the way forward?

I don’t care if it is APC state or PDP state. Look at all our governors in the North, what is happening, they are not giving good governance and then you have an influx of youths from there into Lagos every day. In Lagos State today, over two million northern youths are on Okada all over the state and INEC wants to do registration, who are those that are going to register? They are doing the registration for our northern brothers. The youths will register, so that they can determine who becomes the governor of this state. We are in trouble. We have been invaded in the entire South-West and the governors are sitting down and looking for things to happen. And things are going to happen that will take unawares because all they need is one million northern youths in Bayelsa, a million in Rivers, a million in Delta, two million in Lagos, one million in Oyo. That is how they are creating clusters all over the whole place. And at the end of the day, INEC is going to register them and they are all going to vote. INEC is doing this registration to bring them into the voters’ register and we are busy fighting each other, talking about restructuring. There is nobody that is saying we shouldn’t restructure but let us start restructuring from our house. As of today, as the PDP chairman, I don’t mind us merging with APC because the situation in the country does not know any political party. We are all looked at as being politicians. So, whatever stone they throw at Sanwo-Olu, they will throw it at me because we are politicians. When the common man will stand up and rise against us they are not going to separate us based on our parties. That is the reason why as of today there is no need for us to create divisions between us. If I’m Sanwo- Olu or Tinubu, I will call PDP for us to join together and make this state move forward. Let us come together and form a nucleus that will be difficult to penetrate by outsiders. The only thing that divides us is that you belong to a political party called APC and I belong to a political party called PDP. At the end of the day, what are we, our manifesto is the same. We want good roads, potable water, housing,

Let both of us sit down and deliver these things to the people, so that we don’t become victim of the people. This is what we are looking at not when old people, with all due respect to them, talk about restructuring. What stops the governors of Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states from coming together to decide that they want to build a rail line that will connect the South-West?

Why can’t they put together a common purse? Why can’t they build the biggest hospital in the whole of West Africa in Ibadan? Why can’t they build the largest farmland in Oyo State? Why can’t they build the biggest and best university in the whole of West Africa in Osun State? Why can’t they build the biggest stadium in Lagos State? Why can’t they build the best games village in Badagry? This is how you have mental, social and infrastructural development, and that is where we want to go. We don’t want to go PDP against APC. APC has done enough, it is time for a collective idea and vision and Nigeria cannot wait for that to happen. We in the South-West need to take the front burner and take that decision that there will be only one party in South- West and that party is to advance the lives of our youths.

