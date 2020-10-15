Sports

It ‘ll be tough to pick players for AFCON ties –Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Following the unimpressive international friendly matches against Dessert Foxes of Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Nigeria’s Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said that it will be extremely difficult for him to select players for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the performance of the newly-invited players. Eagles drew 1-1 in their second international friendly match against Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Tuesday night at Jaque Lemmans Arena in Austria after losing to Algeria 1-0 in the first.

Although the coach reacted to the performance of newly-invited players in the early hours of Wednesday and also applaud their commitment, he was quick to add that it would be tough picking the starting eleven against Sierra Leone. Rohr expects the new boys to push regular stars for spots in the Super Eagles and the German tactician confesses that they will give him selection headaches when preparing the list for November games against Sierra Leone. “Indeed, the results could have been better. We could have picked a draw against Algeria and a win against Tunisia,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Media team.

“We have some positives to pick out from the games because in spite of missing some key players we still competed well. “Now it is going to be difficult for me to pick our list for the AFCON qualifiers next month because of the new boys who did well,” he said.

“I believe these very good friendly games will help us to return to winning ways when we play Sierra Leone next month (home and away). Good results next month may see us qualifying for the 2022 AFCON already.” Kelvin Akpoguma, Zaidu Sanusi Tijani Samson and Frank Onyeka made their debut against Algeria while Bright Ejuke and Cyril Dessers also made their debut against Tunisia

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles coordinator aims dig at Saka over Nigeria snub

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal has played down the decision of Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka to represent England instead of Nigeria at international level. The former Eagles defender said that losing Bukayo to Three Lions was not a blow to Nigeria. Nigeria lost hopes in getting the player to represent the Super Eagles when the […]
Sports

French World Cup star refuses to quit Barcelona

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

If the latest reports are to be believed, even though they know this could be a rather difficult operation because of their constant injuries, Barcelona are looking to sell both Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti this summer.   France and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti does not want to quit the Camp Nou this summer and […]
Sports

EPL: Aston Villa stun Liverpool 7-2

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1 Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals as Aston Villa deservedly stunned champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history. Former Brentford striker Watkins had never scored a Premier League goal before kick-off and 45 minutes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: