It may be tough for APC in 2023 unless something radical is done – Oki

Hon. Fouad Oki does not believe in restructuring the way some other Nigerians have been clamouring for it. Oki, a veteran of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also of the opinion that Nigerians get the kind of leadership they deserve and that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to move Nigeria forward at this moment. He speaks with Oladipupo Awo jobi in a no-holds-barred interview session.

What would you say about the events leading to the local government elections in Lagos State and what do they portend for internal democracy in Nigeria?

I think with the benefit of hindsight, they are regretting all that happened in the build up to the local government elections and congresses of the APC in Lagos State. Lagosians have spoken and they spoke very loud by not participating in the sham and charade called the local government elections in the state. If by the records of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), we have about 6.4 million voters in the state and the total votes cast or recorded, and I am choosing my word now, in the election were just about 800,000, that will tell you the percentage of votes that were recorded.

I am talking of the votes that were recorded not votes cast. It clearly means that the election was a referendum on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and that goes to show that our party is the least popular in the state not minding the fact that we are the party in power and in government. There is a trust issue, not just among party members, but between our party and the people of the state and the trust deficit is humongous. Until or unless a radical surgical procedure is taken, you will see what will happen in 2023.

Unfortunately, we have balkanised our wards and because of that the local governments in the state are balkanised. We have wards where only 500 votes were recorded for the winner. If you understand the electoral map and arithmetic, you should have a minimum of 25,000 voters per ward. But if only 500 votes were recorded it means there is problem and they know it. For me, I thank God I have been vindicated, I told the world then about what was going on. What should I do than to expose them to the world?

You are a member of the party and does it mean that there is nothing the national arm of the party could do about this?

On the matter of local governments, if you look at the Electoral Act you will notice that there is a lacuna, which was taken advantage of by the people at the helm of affairs in Lagos State. You recall that they were not ready for the election in the first instance until I cried out and told the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) that if they refuse to do the needful we will approach the court. That was when they started running up and down. So, there is not much that the national secretariat of the party could do about local government elections in the state. They cleverly ran away from a collegial method to elect local government chairmen because if they did that they would need to recourse to the national secretariat of the party and they know the national would not allow them to hold elections in balkanised format or system. That was what they did and I have appealed to their conscience and cried out to the whole world to see what they were trying to do. I am very happy that I have been able to expose them, expose their shenanigans and their lack of capacity and more importantly exposed their lies. You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stay. The people of Lagos State should not expect anything good from this local government administration that they put in place.

You have been a member of the party for some time now…

I have been a member of the party since inception, when we started the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

But what have been your efforts to ensure that the party is one because there are several groups within the party?

Let me tell you, there’s nowhere in the world in a democratic dispensation that you would not find tendencies, call it factions, caucuses groups or any name. That is the tonic of party movement. That is the galvaniser and people of like minds would come together to talk about issues. Unfortunately, democratic dispensation the Lagos way is a situation, where one man would put up a foreign body into the ways and means of a party and would want to force it on everybody and muzzle the voices of every member within the party. That calls for wellmeaning people, not just in our party, but in the state, to say ‘no you cannot do that.’ We must all develop our democratic ethos, it is not just about politicians that are active. It is about everybody, we must help to develop democratic practice that is in consonance with democratic practice all over the world.

And you think your party has not done this?

That is just it. It’s not about APC alone, you can see what is happening in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), you can see the crisis there. It speaks to just one thing, lack of internal democracy, lack of respect for the rule of law. It’s not peculiar to our party. It’s just about the responsibility of the people that are saddled with the task of managing our political space.

But you are also a politician and people look up to you…

You know the good thing about our party in Lagos State, other tendencies are now coming out within the party to say ‘no it should not be like that and you cannot do this.’ For me, I am winning, it can only get better.

So what do you think about our democracy in Nigeria?

Nothing is wrong with our democratic system. It is the people that are wrong. It is the people that are not committed to enthroning democracy or enthroning civil governance, understanding and subscribing to the tenets of civility or the rule of law, liberty and opportunity. You know what our problem is in Nigeria, lack of opportunity. Before now, people come to Lagos from all over West Africa because Lagos is the sweet, and the honey,which everybody wanted to lick, so they gravitated towards Lagos because it was a land of opportunity. That was why people would come from the hinterland believing that they would make it in Lagos. We believe that Lagos is the only city in the world where you don’t see ‘welcome to Lagos’ at the entrance. They will say ‘we call this place Lagos.’ When you get to Accra in Ghana, you will see the inscription of ‘welcome,’ when you get to Freetown in my mother’s place in Sierra Leone, you will see ‘welcome.’ But this is the only potpourri of the ECOWAS sub-region, I don’t want to say of the black race, where everybody wants to come believing that when they get there they would make it. That opportunity is diminishing and shrinking so fast. That is we are beginning to see pre and post-COVID- 19 crimes, first and the second wave crimes that are giving us concern. You see traffic robbery, petty theft, breaking and entry, and the saddest one is harassment and you begin to wonder that why this is so. The land of opportunity has been turned into land of hustling. When we were growing up we were told that Lagos is the only city in Sub-Saharan Africa that beckoned on people to come that when people got there it placed opportunities on their laps. These are the opportunities that are available, take them and turn them into something useful for yourself. That was why before now, our brothers from the East of the Niger would tell you that Lagos is no man’s land because they come, see and conquer. Lagos is their comfort zone, not where they come from. We that are aborigines are happy because they are showing commitment to our Lagos. That was so because they were given opportunity to thrive and because of that they see it as home and no man’s land, they say ‘na we own Lagos.’ If it is the other way, they would not stay. You now situate that context within the political context and you will see that Lagos State is trying to meet up. Lagos is Nigeria and Nigeria is Lagos. All of us collectively need to make democracy and democratic practices work in Lagos so that it can then cascade to other states in Nigeria.

Your party has been ruling Lagos State since 1999, would you say the party has done well so far on the development of the state?

It depends on what you are talking about development, development is very big. What area of development are you talking about, is it health, education, transportation, housing, commerce, industry or others. You must put them in context and we will look at it. But to say development, it is too wide.

Would you say your party has done well in the state generally speaking or on the average because it started from AD, AC, ACN and now APC?

If the party has been around for 22 years, don’t you think that shows that they have done fairly well? You must also note that people get the type of government they deserve. It means this is the type of government Lagosians desire and deserve. So, talking about development, it is subjective. It is like beauty, it is only in the eyes of the man that is beholding it. If a party has been around consistently and winning elections back to back it means that party is doing something right.

But, do you think Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state has done well in the last two years?

I refuse to measure or to interrogate what the Governor has done in the last two years because I am a member of the party and if I see anything wrong in his government I have a channel to reach him. I don’t think I would be fair to now say he has done well or not. If our party has done fairly well, it presupposes that our Governor has not done badly. May be what you would have asked is if our Governor can do better, and I would say much much better than what he has done so far.

A former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is believed to have presidential ambition in 2023, will he be a good President if he contests and wins eventually?

I do not dwell on assumptions, rumours or innuendos.

But do you think Tinubu has the qualities to be the President of Nigeria?

I think he has the qualities, he is a Nigerian. Don’t you too have the qualities to be the President of Nigeria? I have been asked the question several times and I always say that when we get to the river we will cross it. Let the man come out to say that he wants to run. I am like an “agbero,” what is my business with overload? Let the man throw his hat in the ring at the appropriate time, then I would know what to say.

Do you think power should shift to the South or even the South West in 2023?

Personally, I have never believed in rotation. I am a democrat, I really don’t care who my elected leader is. My concern is about delivery and deliverables. I want an elected leader who will understand the vulnerability of the most vulnerable ones among us, a man who would know very clearly that the weak must be protected. A man who would put policies in place that would help the weakest of the weak among us to have food for his family, where education would be open to the children of the poor in becoming somebody, where opportunities would be available for people. That is the kind of leader that I want. I grew up in a Lagos, where the great Nnamdi Azikiwe was our hero, where the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) was the ruling party, and until 1959, AG (Action Group) did not win any election in Lagos. The first election they won was by my uncle, Oba Musendik Adeniji Adele. When you hear of Njoku, Obiajulu, Maduaku and others in Lagos State, they were people who contributed to Lagos Town Council. I grew up in a Lagos, where I did not know that Donald Duke is from Cross River. We are Nigerians and Lagosians; it is not about South Easterners or South Westerners, that is the type of Lagos and leader that I want. So, don’t drag me into the issue of it is the time for this or that. It is the turn of that Nigerian, who can deliver, who is committed to seeing that Nigeria achieves its potential among the comity of nations.

Your party came into power at the centre in 2015 and promised to improve the economy, fight insecurity and corruption, would you say they have been able to achieve these?

I will tell you very clearly and I want to be philosophical about it. There is a song by the great Juju Musician, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, that a man that is going on a voyage does not know how the destination is like. It is only recently when we got to the digital age that a pilot will stay in Lagos and tell you how the weather is in Abuja before he even gets there. When our party was campaigning with the change mantra, all these were predicated on how we saw Nigeria not knowing the depth of the decadence. But, if you say can we do better, yes, of course, we have made some mistakes and are we committed to doing the right thing, absolutely.

Would you say President Muhammadu Buhari is the best for Nigeria now?

In 2015, those who felt they had something to offer came out and asked Nigerians to give them their votes and they gave their sovereignty to Buhari out of them all, they felt he was good for them. Also, in 2019, several Nigerians contested for the presidency and it was Buhari that the people gave their sovereignty to. Who am I to question what they did. The implication is that at this moment he is the most suitable for the job because he was the most suitable that we gave our mandate to. So you don’t complain, and if you ask me if he is the right man for the job now, I would say yes and if you say why, I would say it is because he was the one that Nigerians voted for.

Has he done well to make your party win the 2023 presidential election?

2023 is around the corner and as we have alluded, when we started the interview, the rat race for 2023 is starting earlier than we thought. But one thing is very clear, the main opposition does not understand what opposition is, possibly because they were in power for 16 years. So they are still trying to understand what opposition is all about hence their inability to tell Nigerians that they have something better to offer. Up till this moment, they have not been able to offer an alternative to what they think that the APC is not doing right. All they are offering is “katakata.”

Do you think electronic voting is the way to go?

As a democrat, I think it is the best.

Do you believe in restructuring?

I told you earlier that I don’t believe in South or West. Restructuring means so many things to so many people. Have you moved round Nigeria and asked people about their understanding of restructuring? In Lagos, for those of us that are aboriginal Ekolite restructuring is that they should allow Lagos to stand on its own. All that you have taken out of Lagos, return to the state. When you leave Lagos and you get to Ogun State, restructuring to them is having Ijebu State, when you move to Oyo State, restructuring means having Oke Ogun State. So, restructuring means so many things differently.

