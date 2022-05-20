IT: Nigeria lags in $4.4trn global spend

The CEO of Revent Technologies, Babatola Awe, has said Nigeria is not keying into the increase in the spending on information technology as projected globally. According to him, Nigerians are not ready to spend on IT, noting that there is a downturn in IT spending despite the projections that there will be a 5.3 per cent increase from $4.2 trillion to $4.4 trillion globally. Nigerian tech startup was raised to $1.7 billion, while the Africa-based tech startups raised over $2.9 billion in 2021.

With this figure, it was reported that Nigeria had about 60 per cent of the total African tech startups. Awe, in a conversation with New Telegraph, noted that startup had seen some challenges, especially relating to the macroeconomic and geopolitical risks affecting IT business. Speaking on the challenges, the CEO said: “There is a downturn in IT spending, even though there have been projections that there will be a 5.3 per cent increase from $4.2 trillion to $4.4 trillion globally, but in this part of the world, rather, what we are seeing is people not wanting to spend.” He noted that the economic situation had affected tech startup in the country. “Another thing is that we are not seeing so much support from government in terms of wanting to leverage the talent that we have in Nigeria. “We discovered that Nigeria doesn’t lack talent, rather, what we lack is skilled people. So, as an offshoot of our business, we decided we will start an academy to try and solve the brain drain gap that we are beginning to see and, of course, great resignations.

“You see that there are a whole lot of exits of our top talent to the western world who can pay even much more than we can afford to pay here. So, attracting top talent is another major issue for us. “But we’ve tried to stand out and keep our team motivated and let them know that they are part of what we are doing.

They are not just employees, but they also own a stake in the business,” Awe said. To bridge the gap, he said there was need for technological innovation to boost businesses in the 21st Century, adding that government and citizens needed to spend more on technology. He said while many organisations in Nigeria are fast tapping into the development, the giant of Africa still had a long way to go in terms of catching up with developed countries. To close the gap, Awe said tech startups were at the forefront, helping businesses to develop the technological space that is needed to solve tangible problems and create value at the same time. While the pillars of the startup hinges on work, product, technology services, strategy and operation, and engineering, he stated that the Revent Technologies was making technology an interesting journey for companies.

He said the company was building software for clients, data analytics and robotics process automation with software engineering, which involves AI and learning while on the product side, it partners with clients to help them develop their products. Similarly, Awe stated that the growth area is where the company partners with strategic alliances like Microsoft, HP and technology services. He said: “But while product building is important for businesses, what is more important is the ability to manage this over a longterm period. “In its approach to building an agile culture, Revent Technologies uses an approach that begins by analysing what the problem is for the client or what kind of solution they are expecting. “One of the things we believe at Revent Technologies is that if it’s not going to be the best, then we should never be doing it and that’s one feedback we constantly get from our clients and we try to continuously improve on it as well.

The drive for excellence is what stands us out. “Everything that we do, we always try to look at our client from a global perspective to say, if we were to put you besides another company in America how will you stand out. So, when you give us a project and we start working on it, you almost think we are the owner of the idea; we become fully immersed in your goal. These are the things that have really worked magic for us, and we just keep doing it.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...