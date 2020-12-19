It ’s Christmas to remember

Is another Yuletide time, a period to celebrate and harvest fun with loved ones and family members. The mood of course maybe tempered by COVID – 19, however, across the country the leisure and entertainment scene is buzzing, with domestic tourism enjoying a lot of attention as never before. Thanks to many of the tour operators and entertainment promoters across the country, who are putting together different tour and entertainment packages for the benefit of the locals this Yuletide season. There is more than enough for everyone, regardless of your status and economic class. Look across the horizon and you will certainly find your niche as to where to explore to your taste and satisfaction. Here are samples of some of the tour and leisure packages to set your sight on:

Tour and Fiesta 2.0 Peaceful Sky

Travels and Tours Limited is offering bumper Boxing Day tour package, with attractions such as city tour, games, local delicacies and drinks, potpourri of entertainment, with tour certification as added value. Departure point is at Kanem Suite, Utako District, Abuja by 10am.

Obudu Resort Family Xmasvanganza

Aeroport Travel and Tours Limited Obudu Resort Family Xmasvanganza holds between December 24 and 27 at the iconic and Nigeria’s leading resort, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State. It is an all inconclusive package with such attractions as: Flight tickets, three nights’ accommodation, airport transfers, breakfast, dinner, all access fees, canopy walkway, Holy Mountain hiking, horse riding, games and goodie bags.

Xmas Funtopia at La Campagne Tropicana Beach

Resort La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos is another spot to harvest fun on Boxing Day, December 26, as Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited entices with Xmas Funtopia at La Campagne Tropicana with Daycation and Staycation options that include: Transportation, all access fees, food and drinks, kayaking, horse riding, quad biking, volleyball, swimming, networking, photo shoots, and goodie bags.

End of the year on –yacht cruise party

Lovers of sea and cruising will have a life – time opportunity to indulge on Sunday December 20 as Smoothwaka Travels and Tours is offering a special cruise package. It is called end of the year on – yacht cruise party, featuring: three course meals and wine, stunning balcony view, thrilling three hours cruise across Lagos waters and one hour onshore, exquisite and luxurious décor, suitable lounging, exclusive and fully stocked deluxe bar, fun games on deck, and high grade sound from DJ or live band.

Two days Lagos Christmas Adventure Savour the best of Lagos

on the wings of Smoothwaka Travels and Tours’ two days Lagos Christmas Adventure, holding between December 26 and 27. Features include: Daycation at Red Beach Resort, boat cruise with buffet breakfast, beach campfire night, beach breakfast –classic, transportation, accommodation and photography.

The Christmas Village Jos

Tapshaka Entertainment in partnership with the Crest Hotel is offering The Christmas Village Jos package between December 23 and 27, featuring: Nativity Street – a live opera, music stage play production, the African village at Christmas, Christmas village tour bus, Christmas village caravan, exceptional Christmas lights, the Christmas market, live music concert, youth bonfire, children fun fare and lots of gifts.

Southern Pearl Travels and Tours’ Christmas

in Obudu A four day Christmas in Obudu Mountain Resort holds between December 24 and 27, with inconclusive package featuring: Accommodation, transportation, daily breakfast and dinner, all access fee, canopy walk way, Holy Mountain hiking, horse riding and branded T- shirt. Packages are available in Lagos, Enugu and Calabar.

4 days Osun Christmas Extravaganza TBS

Tours is organising a four day tour to Osun State scheduled to hold between December 26 and 29, featuring: Four/five nights accommodation, Osun Osogbo groove eco tour experience, Christmas night street party at Freedom Park, Osogbo, Boxing Day bonfire night at Owala Dam with BBQ, half day heritage tour of Ooni’s Palace, Moremi site and Opa Oranmiyan, full day nature tour and Erin Ijesha waterfalls, special access pass to New Genesis Art Gallery, Osogbo, half day tour of Susan Wenger’s House and Ataoja’s palace, Osogbo, and transfers to all sites.

Ibeshe Beach Family Christmas Rendezvous

Ibeshe beach off the coast of Lagos water is also on the radar with TBS Tours offering Ibeshe Beach Family Christmas Rendezvous holding between December 26 and 28, featuring: Two nights/three days beach side accommodation, boat cruise on Lekki Lake, beach hangout, bonfire night with BBQ, couple’s treat and kiddies play and Christmas karaoke.

New Year on the Hills Ibarapa

Tour Festival is hosting New Year on the Hills on January 2, 2021, with a number of hilly locations to explore on the day for those with the adrenaline drive and lovers of nature at its best. Options include: Idere Hills, Isamuni Hills Ayete, Imofin Hills Tapa, Onigboporo Eruwa, IgbaIlofin Rocks Lanlate and Akomare Hills Igangan. Some of the fun filled activities include: Hiking, adventure, fun games, goodies bag and photography. Ibarapa is in Oyo State.

Remlords Tours entices with Christmas

in Obudu Remlords Tour is offering Christmas in Obudu Mountain Resort package, holding between December 23 and 27. It is an all inconclusive package, featuring; tickets, accommodation, food and drinks, tours, bonfire pool party, ground transfers and lots more.

Ibom Christmas Celebration 2020

Leadway Tours and Travel is offering a month long package exploration of Akwa Ibom State, spanning December 1, 2020 and January 2, 2021, with a special four nights in Akwa Ibom offering.

Five days Christmas in Obudu

Five days and four nights Christmas in Obudu package by Leadway Tours and Travel, holds between December 23 and 27, featuring: Morning meditation and prayers at the Holy Mountain, facility tour, intestine road viewpoint, Obudu African musical night and comedy, bonfire and dancing competition, all white Christmas pool party, cable car ride, dinner party in Calabar and dance training. Package points include: Lagos/Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Enugu.

Eko Dara

Eko Dara (Lagos is beautiful) by Leadway Tours and Travel is showcasing the most beautiful and best sounds and sights of Lagos, featuring: Lagos night life, fun day city tour, one night stay in a four star luxury resort, dinner and cruise and lots more. According to the Managing Director of Leadway Tours and Travel, Ime Udo, ‘‘Eko Dara tour is a full day tour to showcase the beauty of Lagos. As residents in Lagos and nearby towns, we are fully immersed in our daily businesses and only see and experience the common and usual aspect of Lagos we all know. ‘‘The Eko Dara tour is tailored to give us a memorable experience and to meet the needs families, couples, singles or groups. We see Lagos from the land and the sea. ‘‘We will also experience the bustling night life in Lagos as well as a day life. There is indeed something for everyone from the child to the adult. We will be creating a home away from home setting. It promises to be an experience. The good thing is that this tour is available throughout this Christmas season.

