It took me 3 years to make ‘Breaded Life’ –Filmmaker, Biodun Stephen

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen is opening up about her newly released feature film, ‘Breaded Life’. The director shared in a brief chat with Saturday Telegraph revealed that it took three years to make the movie. “It took me 3 years to make ‘Breaded Life’. Do you know how many times I tried casting? Many times, some things just wasn’t working well.” It will be recalled that Stephen confirmed, weeks to the theatrical release of ‘Breaded Life’, that it was a spin-off of her hit 2017 romantic comedy ‘Picture Perfect’.

She further shared how she battled with trying to ensure she had the perfect sequel to match the film. “I wanted to just produce a worthy sequel given the exploits of ‘Picture Perfect’. The sequel must never be a letdown. I’m glad I did it eventually with ‘Breaded Life’.

Stephen also shared how she lost a film in production after the hard drive crashed in December 2020. According to her, all attempts to retrieve the drive’s content failed, leaving her with no other option but to count her losses to the tune of over N3 million.

‘Breaded Life’ premiered to positive reviews on April 16. According to a CEAN report, it grossed N10.41 million in its opening weekend; an impressive start by post Covid-19 pandemic standards. The drama stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyelo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Adedimeji Lateef and was produced by Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade.

