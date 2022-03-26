It was a miracle winning silver at the World Indoor – Ese Brume

After becoming the first Nigerian in 14 years to win a medal at the World Indoor Championships, Ese Brume in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA on her arrival from Belgrade, Serbia, venue of the competition, gave the reason she decided to be dedicating her medals to God and the next time she will be heading to Cannan Land for another testimony and medal dedication. Excerpts…

How was the competition in Belgrade, Serbia?

It was good, not bad at all. The place was cold surely, but it was a good experience for me and a good outing especially with the result. It was very awesome especially competing in my first meet for the year and winning a medal for myself and the country.

First indoor medal in many years for Nigeria, how do you feel achieving that great result?

It’s been great and I am happy. I am super excited that there has been consistency from my side winning medal at the World Championships, the Olympics and now the World Indoor, the progress is there.

Glory Alozie was the last person to win all three back-to-back and you just did same too, what does that tell you as an athlete?

The truth is God is with me and also my team as a whole. It’s been a miracle and not by hard work or because we are special, but because of the love and grace from God that is upon us, myself, my coach and my team as a whole. God has favoured us and we are grateful to Him for everything.

Your third jump in Belgrade gave you the silver, was there at a time you were thinking you could get the gold with your last few jumps?

That’s what every athlete wants whenever they go for any competition, winning the ultimate prize, which is always the gold medal. But then it didn’t work out that way for me but I can tell you I am happy with the outcome, proud of my performance because it wasn’t easy. I gave i t my all in Belgrade, being my first competition this year, there was no pre-meet before the championships which would have prepared me better. I would say it was an outstanding performance and I am satisfied.

Would you say if you had competed in one or two indoor meets, it would have been a different result?

Who knows, but I am grate ful for this one.

2022 is going to be a busy year for all athletes, you already started with a medal, starting this way with a silver medal, are you not going to be under any pressure to do more?

It’s telling me yes I could do more and achieve more, but I am not going to put myself under any pressure, like what my coach told me before going to Belgrade, he said I should go there and enjoy myself, do what I know how to do best and have fun, which was exactly what I did, and that’s what I will continue to do in all my competitions. We hope for the best always.

Commonwealth Games is coming real fast and you already won a gold medal there in the past, are you looking forward to same feat?

I will say I am 75percent ready judging by my performance in Belgrade. Right now I am going back to my training to see how I can improve and be 100percent ready before the Games. My coach is doing his best to put me in a position to compete for medals at all competitions.

You won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, another one is coming later this year, coupled with other competitions like the Commonwealth Games, would you say it is going to be a lot of work load on the athletes?

The truth is, for me I look forward to all competitions as part of my training session; it’s just that you must take it more seriously than the normal daily training, so I don’t see it as any more workload for me. I am going there to enjoy myself, have fun, put in my best and continue to praise God for anything that comes my way. I will also try to encourage the younger athletes with my performance and also let them know that God is always able.

At a time you were actually competing in almost all the events, 100m, 200m, Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump, at what time did you come to the conclusion that Long Jump is the real deal for you?

From day one, Long Jump had always been the real deal for me. Though I started with High Jump, it didn’t take long before I switched over to Long Jump fully and that was when I was still a teenager, like 17-year-old. Although I still do all you mentioned, they are for fun and also to improve on my jump and performance in Long Jump because all those other events are good for preparation.

You did something special after the last Olympic Games, taking your medal to Cannan Land, the headquarters of Winners Chapel to dedicate and present the medal to the Bishop David Oyedepo. What would you say informed that decision?

The truth is our coach doesn’t just train us physically, he also train us spiritually and we work with the principle of faith which is also the teaching of Bishop David Oyedepo and that has been working for us overtime, the result is there for us to see. The truth is, in recent years, it is difficult to go for a competition without any pre-meet, but God did it for us, it was a miracle. Last year I decided to go and give my testimony and also ask for more from God because when you thank Him for a little, He will do more for you. I actually wrote a quote, ‘After dedicating my bronze, it has turned to silver’. Seven months ago I dedicated the bronze and now I have the silver, God really surprised me because I already gave up on going for the competition in Belgrade, because I have not been competing, but my coach told me to go and enjoy myself and here is the result.

How soon do we see another dedication and testimony?

We will be going on Sunday to share the testimony again, and hopefully with God, silver will turn to gold by His grace. The prophetic declaration is already working.

You have practically achieved everything at the continental level, won all the medals available in Africa from the African Championships to the African Games and the likes, how soon should we expect to see Ese Brume dominating at the World stage?

This is already a taste of it and it will continue this way. I am looking forward to being at the top and God has shown me that with trust in Him, it will happen.

Could you tell us about the tying of handkerchief to your leg every time you want to jump?

That’s my prophetic mantle blessed by our Bishop. Each time I travel, I always go with it, although I don’t always tie it to my leg, but this time around, I decided to do that because it was truly needed.

You already graduated from the university; is Ese going for her Master’s soon or you just want to concentrate on your career for now?

I am planning on applying for my Master’s and I’m looking forward to starting that this year, but if not, then early next year.

How have been able to stay away from banned substances as an athlete and nothing negative has been heard about you?

The thing is that we try as much as possible to avoid those substances especially the listed ones by WA and WADA. Also to be honest, God is the one protecting us because you never can tell. Every year they renew the list of these substances and sometimes you may not even get the full update on time, so it’s just God. Also, we are always careful and always check everything very well including food.

As an athlete, it’s always busy for you guys, if you are not training or competing, what do you do at your leisure?

I engage in kingdom service, which is serving God, and also beside sports, I love cooking, that’s what I know how to do best.

Are we looking forward to seeing you becoming a chef after your career as an athlete?

Why not, after all I studied hospitality and tourism at the university with food and beverages included, so who knows…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...