It will be great scoring against Leeds again –Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has expressed his desire to score in Leicester City’s English Premier League game against newly promoted Leeds United on Monday.

The former Manchester City striker opened his goal scoring account for the Foxes against Leeds in a League Cup tie after moving from Manchester City. Iheanacho has since scored 21 goals for the King Power Stadium outfit and last season, he helped the Foxes qualify for the Europa League.

“It will be a great opportunity to play them once again. I’ve played against them before,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “It was my first Leicester City goal, so hopefully if I get a chance then I will be able to do the same, it will be a great occasion.

“They are back stronger now and they’ve been doing well and having a good run in the Premier League. I think it will be a good test for us and hopefully, we can get the points that we need.”

Leeds have been in fine form since their promotion to the Premier League and were unbeaten in their opening three games before losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Peacocks returned to winning ways against Aston Villa last week and Iheanacho, who is aware of the impressive form of Marcelo Bielsa’s men, is hoping his side can surmount the challenge Leeds can pose to his side. “I’ve been watching a few their matches and they’ve been brilliant since coming into the Premier League,” he added.

“They’ve been on a good run and they are quite strong as well so I think we just need to keep doing what we are doing. “We’ve been doing well ourselves and we’ve had a good away record so we just need to keep that and the good run and keep a clean sheet.”

