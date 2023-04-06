Sports

It will be hard to sleep after Clasico thrashing – Xavi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Xavi Hernandez admitted it would be hard to sleep after Real Madrid outclassed his Barcelona side in a 4-0 Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Los Blancos reached the final 4-1 on aggregate, knocking out the 31-time record Spanish cup winners after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

Xavi had led Barcelona to victory over Madrid in the last three Clasicos, but Madrid stunned their rivals to set up a final against Osasuna on May 6.

“We’re hurt today, yes. It will be hard to sleep, more so as the big Barca fan that I am,” Xavi told reporters.

“I told the players (this could happen), we had chances but went in at 1-0. It’s a shame because we competed well in the first half and that was our moment.

“In the second Madrid were better, sincerely, they were better physically, they pressed us high. There are no excuses.”

Despite the painful defeat, Barcelona should still be able to clinch the Spanish title, holding a 12 point advantage on Real Madrid in second.

Barcelona also beat their rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

“If we win LaLiga and the Super Cup it’s a good season,” added Xavi.

“There are 11 finals left, and we have to keep competing.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Brazil bids farewell to ‘king of soccer’ Pele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, started bidding goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake.   Mourners lined up to see Pele’s body in an open casket in the center of the field at the Vila […]
Sports

Everton open new contract talks with Alex Iwobi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Su p e r Eagles a n d E v e r t o n rave of the moment, Alex Iwobi, has begun new contract talks with the club as other Premier League clubs are on the heels of the Nigerian. Everton coach Frank Lampard confirmed that Everton are currently in talks with the Super […]
Sports

Dare sees off Nigeria’s relay team to USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…16 athletes jet out Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has hit top gear as 16 Athletes departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Thursday for Texas where they will take part in relay Qualifiers. The 16 athletes and coaches decked in their new kits were seen off by the Minister of Youth and […]

Leave a Reply