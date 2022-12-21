Politics

It will be very difficult to rig 2023 polls -INEC

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday said the 2023 polls will be very difficult to rig.

The Commission said it was fully prepared to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Ebonyi State new Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Onyeka Ugochi stated in Abakaliki, the state capital during an interactive meeting with journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“Rigging election is never from INEC. It is the politicians outside there that are rigging elections. We will do as much as we can as long as what is important is not giving out our result sheet and other things.

“The process now is very difficult if you want to rig now we have the BIVAS. Is it by by-passing the BVAS or shutting down our central server where everything is?

“It is very difficult now. This is the time for the media and CSOs to work very hard and sensitive to the people. We are open; we are going to do our best in everything we do.

“We will resist every temptation and every attack outside. The media should support us so that what we intend to do will not be trampled upon,” she stated.

 

