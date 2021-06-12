It will be wrong to deny Esan guber ticket in 2024 –Imasuangbon

Barrister Kenneth Imasuangbon is an established politician, former governorship aspirant four times under different political platforms. He is a now one of the front runners for the Esan 2024 governorship ticket, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN. Excerpts…

The Esan Leadership Summit has just ended, what is the importance of this summit to Esan people viz-a-viz the 2024 guber election?

This question begs for answers from all well-meaning Esan sons and daughters, not just me. Well, I must confess I took interest in this summit immediately the organisers mentioned it to me because it is in my view that these types of discussions should occur regularly to help us continue to define our homogeneous unity as a people. It is easy to identify the Esan spirit anywhere you see one because we are one, the best, in my own opinion, created by God Almighty. So I am saying in strong, affirmative words that the political future of our people is bright and hopeful. The sacrosanctity of 2024 governorship position coming to Esan should not be traded. Esan interest come 2024 is the Edo interest. We must as a matter of interest and urgency jointly protect this interest. We must not for any reason demean ourselves or try to cast aspersions on our brothers for political gains. We are jointly going to demand this as part of negotiations with other people of the state. I believe there is hope and the future is bright for us. But the important thing is that we must in capital terms put our house in order. As Esan people, we have in course of history stepped down through negotiation for others, it is time for reciprocity.

How do you wish to achieve this?

The average Esan man is a warrior, we are not lazy people. We have highly talented sons and daughters of Esan that have been tested and trusted in their different fields of endeavour. We will actualise this dream by involving in talks with our Esan caucuses as one united entity. Never again shall we become complicit. It will be an indictment against us as Esan Nation if 2024 ends up in talks without actions. It will be an act of wasted efforts and moral liability on us all especially this generation, and generations yet unborn will never be happy with us if we mortgage this opportunity away as a result of greed and self-interest.

Do you agree with the argument that the Esan political leaders are divided?

Yes, people have different political orientations and beliefs, but for unity and the purpose of actualising 2024 Esan dream, I don’t think there is need for division. As leaders and followers, we cannot cease to recognise and embrace our mission of leading and following people right politically. Let words and actions at the very least, be used to mobilise towards this fulfillment of responsibilities by those who are charged with leadership or else, we shall be branded as collaborators and accomplices if we abandon our duties to the Esan people. The Esan 2024 agenda can be achieved if we convoke in unions and talk, we can as well go down if we are divided.

Why do you want to be Governor of Edo State?

Look, at times I do ask myself a question, what is it that God has not done for me? On my own, I have called on God several times to take away that calling of giving to the masses and the less privileged but He has continued to tell me to go ahead with what I am doing. I am called to help the poor, the widow, the motherless, the fatherless, and the common man in the street. I have not done government work or contract; I am using my own sweat for the masses. So, if I become governor, I am out to help the poor, make Edo State secure, better for our people to live in. I have paid my dues in politics. I feel it is time for Edo people to give power to somebody that has value for humanity.

