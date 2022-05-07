It will profit Urhobo if I am elected Senator –Dafinone

A renowned Chartered Accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone, an All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta Central Senatorial District aspirant, yesterday said that it will profit Urhobo Nation if he is voted to represent the Urhobo people in the 10th Senate, saying that the only vision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State is to empower themselves forgetting the masses. Dafinone stated this during his consultation visit to APC delegates in Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu local government areas of the state to canvass for votes ahead of the APC senatorial primary. According to him: “The Senate is not for unprepared people neither is it a place for children, you must be educated and ready to serve the people. He said the man that must represent the Urhobo nation at the Senate, must be someone who has the requisite experience and capacity for the job. He added that: “When PDP came to power in 1999, they had just one mission, and that is to empower themselves, but they failed to empower Deltans, a situation that has left many of our people in abject poverty. But will be corrected now.”
