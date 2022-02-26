…It will usher in new dawn in Nigeria’s democracy – Yiaga

Following the signing of the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo has congratulated Nigerians, civil society organizations and media for their effort in making the bill a reality.

Itodo told Saturday Telegraph in an interview that the amended Electoral Act has ushered in a new in the Nigerian electoral process. He said, “I Congratulate Nigerians for this feat because this is a victory for democracy for an electoral piece of legislation that represents the popular will has been signed into law.

“We hope this will usher in a new dawn for electoral democracy because of the progressive amendments in the bill which legitimizes electronic transmission of results as well as electronic accreditation. It also strengthens the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, financially and there are many issues addressed in this bill. “But Nigerians need to learn from this experience because this bill that we celebrate and the signing came as a result of the engagement of citizens who kept watch over this process. Both the media and other stakeholders deserve commendation for their engagement in this process,” he said.

