Business

ITA trains Nigerian women on homestead gardening

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Achieving food security also involves addressing nutrient deficiency. Using the space around a house, families can often raise a homestead garden to supplement the nutritional quality of home meals.

Through the USAIDfunded Feed-the-future Nigeria Integrated Agriculture Activity, IITA has trained 300 women in homestead gardening in northeastern Nigeria. The training covered five local government areas of Borno State; namely, Bayo, Biu, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar, and Shani. The participants learned to cultivate tomato, okra, pepper, and green leafy vegetables such as ugwu and spinach in their backyard gardens.

As well as improving household nutrition, these homestead gardens will provide an additional income source to the women. At the end of the training, the women received improved vegetable seeds to support their new endeavor.

Earlier in August and September 2020, the Integrated Agriculture Activity conducted a similar capacity building exercise for 838 women in Demsa, Fufore, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Song, and Yola South LGAs, Adamawa State, bringing the total women trained in the two states to 1138.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN reviews requirements for merchant, regional banks’ CCO appointments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Revise Merchant, regional banks can now appoint COOs not below AGM status   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the requirements for the appointment of Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) by merchant banks and re gional banks.   In a letter to all merchant banks and regional banks (commercial/ specialised) posted on its website […]
Business

Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria pick Embraer

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The serious impact of COVD-19 is forcing Nigerian airlines to restrategise as big is no longer desirable to them. The country’s airlines have taken the decision to reduce their fleet size or change entirely their business model to smaller and efficient airplanes.   To underscore the new business idea, Nigeria’s biggest airline by fleet size, […]
Business

Q2: 3 banks attract $992.45m capital into Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC PLC and Citibank Nigeria Limited attracted a total of $992.45 million or 76.69 per cent of the total capital inflow into the country in Q2’20, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the latest Nigerian Capital Importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica