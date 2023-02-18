Sports

Italian coach names Osimhen best striker in De Laurentiis era

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Italian coach Peter Lo Monaco has revealed that he believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the best striker that has played for Napoli since Aurelio De Laurentiis became the club’s president. Napoli has been blessed with various attacking talents since De Laurentiis took over the reins in 2004. When he became president, the club was going through a difficult phase, as they were trying to return to the top flight after they were demoted because of bankruptcy. They returned to the top flight in 2007, and since then, the club has always challenged the big boys in Italy. Naples has been home to some of the deadliest strikers since then.

Top poachers like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, and Arkadiusz Milik have graced the pitch in Naples. Super Eagles striker Victor is on that list, as he has shown that potency in his three years at the club. Since 2020, The Nigerian striker has scored 46 goals in a Napoli shirt, and he could do even more if he stays in the club. Italian coach Lo Monaco has watched all the strikers that have played for Napoli since De Laurentiis became president, and he feels Osimhen is the best “The strongest striker of the De Laurentiis era is Osimhen,” Lo Monaco said per Napoli Magazine. Apart from the Super Eagles’ talisman, the Manager highlighted a few other forwards who made the cut.

“Osimhen can still give a lot. After Osimhen, the next two are Higuain and Cavani. We are talking about three immense players. Osimhen can still reach top levels like Haaland.” he added. This season, Osimhen has already beaten his personal best goal return in the league. The former Lille man has 17 goals in 18 games. He has registered five strikes in his last five games. Osimhen will become the first Napoli player since 2015/16 to score more than 30 goals in a Serie A season if he keeps up his present pace.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFN expreses shock as AIU suspends Nwokocha

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria risks losing Commonwealth Games gold medal The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed shock as 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner, Grace Nwokocha, was handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping. Nwokocha who ran Nigeria’s anchor leg in the 4×100 winning women’s relay is included on the list of […]
Sports

Prosperity Cup Final: EGM FC defeat Odioma FC, win N5m prize

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa     The 2022 Douye Diri Prosperity Football Tournament ended on Tuesday evening with Eternal Grace Football Club defeating Odioma Football Club to clinch the cup and a cash prize of N5 million. At the well contested final, played at the Sampson Siasia Sports Complex, EGM edged their opponents 2-1 with […]
Sports

Juve name Pirlo as Sarri’s replacement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri, a week after hiring the former midfielder as Under-23 boss. The Italian giants sacked Sarri after just one season despite winning Serie A following the club’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon on Friday. Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica