Italian coach names Osimhen best striker in De Laurentiis era

Italian coach Peter Lo Monaco has revealed that he believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the best striker that has played for Napoli since Aurelio De Laurentiis became the club’s president. Napoli has been blessed with various attacking talents since De Laurentiis took over the reins in 2004. When he became president, the club was going through a difficult phase, as they were trying to return to the top flight after they were demoted because of bankruptcy. They returned to the top flight in 2007, and since then, the club has always challenged the big boys in Italy. Naples has been home to some of the deadliest strikers since then.

Top poachers like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, and Arkadiusz Milik have graced the pitch in Naples. Super Eagles striker Victor is on that list, as he has shown that potency in his three years at the club. Since 2020, The Nigerian striker has scored 46 goals in a Napoli shirt, and he could do even more if he stays in the club. Italian coach Lo Monaco has watched all the strikers that have played for Napoli since De Laurentiis became president, and he feels Osimhen is the best “The strongest striker of the De Laurentiis era is Osimhen,” Lo Monaco said per Napoli Magazine. Apart from the Super Eagles’ talisman, the Manager highlighted a few other forwards who made the cut.

“Osimhen can still give a lot. After Osimhen, the next two are Higuain and Cavani. We are talking about three immense players. Osimhen can still reach top levels like Haaland.” he added. This season, Osimhen has already beaten his personal best goal return in the league. The former Lille man has 17 goals in 18 games. He has registered five strikes in his last five games. Osimhen will become the first Napoli player since 2015/16 to score more than 30 goals in a Serie A season if he keeps up his present pace.

