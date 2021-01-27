Sports

Italian Cup: Ibra sees red after clashing with Lukaku in Milan derby

*Later apologises

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashed with former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku during a heated Milan derby in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.
AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic and Inter’s Lukaku were both booked following a spat at the end of the first half, which continued into the tunnel during the interval, reports Sky Sports.
The pair could be seen – and heard on television due to the San Siro being empty – exchanging insults as Lukaku had to be restrained by his teammates as he attempted to confront the Swedish forward.
Ibrahimovic, who had given Milan a first-half lead, was sent off after picking up a second yellow card after the break, while Lukaku levelled with a penalty before Christian Eriksen struck a stoppage-time winner for Inter.
Ibrahimovic and Lukaku spent the 2017-18 season as teammates at Old Trafford, with the Belgian having previously said he was able to learn from his fellow striker during that period.
However, there appeared to be a lack of goodwill between the pair as what started as an exchange of words led to the pair going head to head.
The Coppa Italia clash came with the sides also fighting at the top of the Serie A table, with AC Milan two points clear of second-placed Inter at the halfway stage of the season.
The other three quarter-final ties are to follow on Wednesday and Thursday, with fellow Serie A title contenders Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio all still in the competition.
Meanwhile,  AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has apologized for his sending off during their 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in a fiesty derby on Tuesday.
“He apologised like the great champion he is,” Milan manager, Stefano Pioli, said.
“He got a bit caught up in the desire to help the team.
“It was not easy to stay in the game a man down. The pressure from Inter was strong.”

