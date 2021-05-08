News

Italy-bound heroin intercepted at Abuja airport, as NDLEA nabs trafficker

A 23-year-old drug trafficker, Okoguale Douglas, has excreted 59 wraps of heroin, weighing 781.2 grammes, following his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while trying to board a Milan, Italy – bound flight. Douglas, who hails from Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during an outward clearance of Ethiopian Airlines flight, number 910, at the boarding gate of the airport enroute Abuja-Addis Ababa- Milan (Italy) after being scanned, which proved positive for ingestion.

Under interrogation, he claimed he has been residing in Italy since 2011 after entering the country via Libya with one of his uncles. He said he works as a restaurant attendant in Italy where he earns 900 Euro per month and also works as a painter on his free days and gets about 400 Euro upon completion of any work. He also confessed he was promised 2, 000 Euro if he successfully delivers the drug to Milan, Italy.

He said he came to Nigeria on April 4 for the burial of his late father in Esan, Edo State and after spending so much during the burial, he ran out of money, a situation that made him to ask for financial support from one of his Nigerian friends residing in Italy. He further claimed that his friend then told him he would send him money on the ground that he will collect a consignment for him from one other friend of his in Nigeria. To facilitate that, he promised to send him a number to call.

