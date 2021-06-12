Sports

Italy ease past Turkey in Euros opener

Euro 2020 opened in spectacular fashion as Italy got their campaign off to an impressive start in front of their own fans with a comfortable victory against Turkey.
In the first game of the rescheduled tournament, played at at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, an own goal by Merih Demiral and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne settled a one-sided Group A contest, reports the BBC.
The Azzurri dominated the first half but could not find the net, Giorgio Chiellini going closest with a header from a corner which brought a fine save from Ugurcan Çakir.
They broke the deadlock when Demiral turned the ball past his own keeper trying to cut out Domenico Berardi’s second-half cross before Lazio’s Immobile, playing on his home ground, pounced after Leonardo Spinazzola’s shot was blocked by the keeper.
Italy wrapped up a satisfying win though Insigne’s powerful finish, after he was teed up by the impressive Immobile.
There were shades of Italia 90 when Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli sang Nessun Dorma live inside the Stadio Olimpico against the backdrop of a breathtaking firework display as part of a colourful opening ceremony before the match, the first of 51 games to be played in 11 European cities over the next month.

