Italy legends clash over Osimhen

Two Serie A legends have clashed over the level of quality the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has displayed for his Napoli side since his arrival in Naples two summers ago with former Juventus midfielder Raffaele Ametrano describing him as the best in the division, a position that was punctured by Antonio Cassano who insisted that Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan is slightly ahead of the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020; the Super Eagles star struggled in his first season because of injuries but picked up the last term, scoring 14 goals in 27 Serie A games. This season, he has been absolutely outstanding for the Partenopeans. The former Golden Eaglets star has found the net 10 times in 13 games despite being out with an injury for over a month.

Cassano was impressed by the performance of the Nigerian striker but the former Real Madrid striker insists Martinez has more quality. Meanwhile, Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has been far from his best since last season. The Argentine hitman has made a name for himself in Italy. He has won the League twice at Inter Milan. Last season, he found the net 21 times in 35 appearances. This season he has recorded eight strikes in 17 Serie A games.

