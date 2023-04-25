Aviation Business

Italy plans direct flights to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Italian government will soon launch direct flights from Italy to Nigeria, its Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stefano De Leo, has said. “We plan to open an Italian trade agency in Lagos and, hopefully, soon launch direct flights between Italy and Nigeria,” De Leo said.

The Italian envoy spoke moments after signing an agreement with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on behalf of the Italian news agency, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) in Abuja.

The ambassador said the direct flights from Italy to Nigeria would boost the economic ties between the two countries. De Leo added that the flights would lay the conditions for opening up other opportunities that would be mutually beneficial to both Italy and Nigeria in the near future.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Sterling Bank obtains approval for proposed alternative bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, and the general public that it has obtained the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s (CBN) Approval-in-Principle for a standalone licence for its non-interest banking business – the proposed Alternative Bank Limited. According to a statement signed by Temitayo Adegoke, Company Secre-tary, the approval is sequel […]
Business Top Stories

Paternity scandal: FCMB MD goes on leave as probe gets underway

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The embattled Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has proceeded on leave in order to allow for a probe into allegations that he had an affair with a former official of the bank. In a statement released late last night, FCMB said that Mr. Nuru, “volunteered to proceed on leave,” adding […]
Business

Agrictech: Heifer Int’l unveils competition for young innovators

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

…winners to receive $20,000 Heifer International’s AYuTe Africa Challenge has launched a new national competition, offering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria the opportunity to pitch for investment in their agritech solutions to boost the incomes and productivity of Africa’s smallholder farmers. Speaking on the initiative, Adesuwa lfedi, Senior Vice PresiIdent of Africa Programs at Heifer International, […]

Leave a Comment