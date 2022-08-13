Italy to stage UNWTO conference on Wine Tourism Sept 19

The Alba city of Italy is set to host this year’s United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) global conference on Wine Tourism, which is scheduled to hold between September 19 and 21. It is the sixth edition of the annual conference, which brings all players in the winery industry together including the buyers and the travel public. Innovating in experiences, marketing and partnerships creates a wide range of opportunities for all members of the value chain at a critical moment for travellers, companies, authorities and locals when active participation and conscious thinking should enhance the value of wine tourism destinations and their environment.

Working towards this will be the key to the development of the sector and the satisfaction of people who will travel with wine as a motivation. Building on UNWTO’s work on advancing tourism at the centre of plans for recovery, under the theme; what’s next? Wine pairs with Innovation, this annual conference represents a unique opportunity for experts from across the growing field of wine tourism to work together to find concrete solutions to build back better and make tourism an enabler of the way forward towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for rural communities.

