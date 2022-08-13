Travel & Tourism

Italy to stage UNWTO conference on Wine Tourism Sept 19

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Alba city of Italy is set to host this year’s United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) global conference on Wine Tourism, which is scheduled to hold between September 19 and 21. It is the sixth edition of the annual conference, which brings all players in the winery industry together including the buyers and the travel public. Innovating in experiences, marketing and partnerships creates a wide range of opportunities for all members of the value chain at a critical moment for travellers, companies, authorities and locals when active participation and conscious thinking should enhance the value of wine tourism destinations and their environment.

Working towards this will be the key to the development of the sector and the satisfaction of people who will travel with wine as a motivation. Building on UNWTO’s work on advancing tourism at the centre of plans for recovery, under the theme; what’s next? Wine pairs with Innovation, this annual conference represents a unique opportunity for experts from across the growing field of wine tourism to work together to find concrete solutions to build back better and make tourism an enabler of the way forward towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for rural communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Benue State govt hand over Makurdi campus to NIHOTOUR

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA,

Tourism operators and others seeking training in hospitality in the North Central geo – political zone of the country now have reason to celebrate as a multi –million naira campus, fully equipped and built by the Benue State government has been formally handed over to the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism […]
Travel & Tourism

Diri’s SSA on Tourism tasks curators on tourist friendly museums

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Piriye Kiyaramo, has called on curators of museums across the country make their museums tourist friendly by equipping and infusing them with the right contents to drive tourist traffic. Speaking as chairman on the occasion of the recently held International Museum Day 2022, organised […]
Travel & Tourism

Travel Gurls Sport Week excites guests

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Travel Gurls Sport Week, an African Sports Tourism Week initiative, tagged women’s month activity, which is dedicated to celebrating females in Nigerian tourism sector, Lagos leg held recently at the Ikeja Golf Club, excited guests with premium golf by female golfers spiced with rich entertainment by the organisers, African Sports Tourism Week. According to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica