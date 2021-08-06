Italy win men’s 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo

…as Jamaica win women’s relay gold

Italy’s Filippo Tortu ran a breathtaking final leg to help them win the men’s 4×100 metres relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

With Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the individual 100m champion in Tokyo, running second for Italy, Tortu made up almost a metre on Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and beat him on the line as the team won by one-hundredth of a second.

It was a new national record for Italy who won the one-lap relay sprint in 37.50 seconds.

Mitchell-Blake was gutted to lose out at the end for Britain, who had won the event by the same margin in 2004 against the United States.

Canada did not look to be in the reckoning for a medal at the turn but a brilliant sprint by new 200m champion Andre de Grasse sealed the bronze medal for them.

Earlier, Jamaica surged to an emphatic win in the women’s 4x100m relay on Friday, posting a national record 41.02 seconds to finish well clear of the United States and Britain.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, who now has all three available sprint golds at Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson delivered again, after Briana Williams had done her job on the opening leg.

It was Jamaica’s first gold in the event since 2004, after back to back silvers behind the US in London and Rio.

*Courtesy: Reuters

