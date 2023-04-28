ITB Berlin names Oman official partner country for 2024

Ahead of the 2024 edition of ITB Berlin, the organisers of the yearly travel and tourism event, which is the world’s leading exhibition and conference, has unveiled Oman as the official host country for the event. This disclosure was jointly made recently by the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and ITB Berlin to the effect that the Sultanate of Oman will be the official host country of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show in 2024. ‘‘ITB Berlin is a potent platform for showcasing the variety of the many offerings that Oman can provide in the growing tourism industry,’’ says His Excellency Salim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman. “We are pleased that in 2024, the Sultanate of Oman will be the hosting country and we are committed to provide the event with an impressive and lasting experience covering all possible senses and expectations,’’ he added. According to a report by Eturbonews. com, the minister had previously signed a declaration of intent during an informal ceremony at ITB Berlin 2023 in order to seal the partnership at an early date. Afterwards, the official signing of the agreement took place with David Ruetz, Senior Vice President, Messe Berlin. “Oman has been strongly represented at ITB Berlin for many years and we are very impressed by the tourism attractions and diversity this travel destination has to offer,’’ said Ruetz, adding that, “With the Sultanate, we are delighted to have secured such an attractive partner for next year’s show.” ITB Berlin 2024 will take place between Tuesday 5 and Thursday 7. As the official host country of ITB Berlin 2024, Oman will organise the opening ceremony on March 4 at the CityCube Berlin, among other events. While between March 5 and 7 the Sultanate will present trade visitors with a wide-ranging programme featuring numerous events. Since 1966, ITB Berlin has been the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. As in previous years, the internationally acclaimed ITB Berlin Convention will take place parallel with the show as a live event on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. At this year’s ITB Berlin event around 5,500 exhibitors from 161 countries displayed their products and services to over 90,000 visitors. The country in the southeast of the Arabian Peninsula boasts an impressive history spanning 5,000 years and is known for its many different attractions. Travellers can look forward to a welcoming destination and a nature paradise of many contrasts that attracts visitors in search of relaxation and activities alike. Besides golden sand dunes and green oases, the Sultanate boasts high mountains and impressive caves as well as sandy beaches and cliffs that stretch for miles. Outdoor activities such as snorkelling, hiking and climbing round off the tourism attractions on offer.