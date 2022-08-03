News

itel A58 Lite: The Bigger Screen, Bigger Battery, And Bigger Fashion Smartphone

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

When you hear itel, you think of a brand with an undeniable taste for excellence and innovation. You also think of a brand that puts its customers first with its fantastic products that give customers value for their money.

The latest from itel is the A58 Lite smartphone. The itel A58 Lite is the real definition of a bigger screen, bigger battery, and bigger fashion.

It comes with a 6.3” FW+ WaterDrop FullScreen display that allows you to surf the internet, play mobile games, and watch your favourite movies on the go.

Holding the itel A58 Lite smartphone is also more comfortable. You can play without vision limitation, and every beautiful scenery and even the flow of the river will be realistic and vivid. The 4000mAh big battery of the itel A58 Lite gives you more online time with your loved ones. When you hang out with your family, or travel far, when you call your friends or play music, the 4000mAh bigger battery can meet your various power needs. The smartphone also comes preinstalled with an AI Power Master. This feature helps your phone to charge safely and monitors your battery consumption without you worrying about running out of power.

The colours are also beautiful. The itel A58 Lite can be purchased in Digital Purple, Blue Wave, and Black colours. And it goes for just 39,000 naira in itel authorised stores nationwide.

To make buying the itel A58 Lite easier, you can use EasyBuy and pay 288 naira daily. Just walk into the closest itel store and ask for the EasyBuy representative to get started.

Purchasing the itel A58 Lite smartphone holds double benefits for you and your loved ones. One, you’ll be able to gift you or them stylish and efficient smartphones. Two, the purchase(s) sets you up for the unique opportunity to join a community that enjoys better life with quality and affordable products from itel.

 

To purchase the itel A58 Lite, all you need to do is walk into any itel store near you. You will also find itel’s range of family-centric products such as laptops, blenders, standing fans, televisions, extension sockets, and many more in itel Home stores and other authorised stores. So, there is a lot for everyone who wants something electrical, affordable, and safe. After all, itel is the Enjoy Better Life brand.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze replies NEF, says Baba-Ahmed a security threat

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, as a security threat to the nation. Ohanaeze was reacting to the recent broadcast made by Dr. Baba Ahmed, to the effect that the Igbo should leave Nigeria if they so desire. In a […]
News Top Stories

Anambra SARS killed over 100 Igbo youths, Ohanaeze alleges

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

•Says protest against police brutality’ll make Nigeria better   The Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has declared that the ongoing demonstration by Nigerian youths against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS, is for the good of the country and should be supported by all, even as it alleged that the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had […]
News

…TUC lose Secretary General, Kwara chair

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Musa- Lawal Ozigi and the TUC Kwara Chairman, Akin Akinsola, were among those killed in the Kaduna train bombing by suspected bandits on Monday night. TUC confirmed the deaths of its principal officers in a signed statement by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, yesterday. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica