itel Debuts itel P37 Smartphone In Nigerian Market

itel, one of Africa’s foremost smartphones, accessories, and televisions brands, has today announced an addition to its flagship power series- the itel P37 at a virtual launch held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The itel P37, a big battery smartphone designed to help users get more fun and playtime at a reasonable cost, comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 6.5’ HD+ FullScreen Display coupled with a 2.5D screen design, a slim and fashionable look, as well as other unique features its users will definitely fall in love with.

Preceding the itel P37’s debut at the launch, itel recounted its growth story over the years and showed audiences that the brand is all out to satisfy the needs of its consumers, provide innovative offerings, and also give users value for their money. As a result, the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) report for 2020 recognized itel as the Number One Smartphone Brand under $75, and the Number One Feature Phone Brand in the global market. The IDC also rated the brand as the Number One Smartphone and Feature Phone Brand in Africa under $75, and the Number One Smartphone under $75 in India by regional market share.

Play With Power

For smartphones in the budget range, most users complain that the battery capacity is not large enough, that the memory is not enough, and that the product’s features are similar to others in the same range. However, itel went all out to solve these consumers’ pain points with the itel P37- they have given users more power (5000mAh battery), more memory (32GB of storage), and more features to play with. The itel P37 comes with trendy technology, convenient and practical functions for consumers on the go, as well as a beautiful and stylish design that users want, thereby solving their pain points.

itel P37 is a big gratification for users who love big battery phones and longer play time. Users can enjoy videos, music, and connect with friends and family all day and all night without worries. itel P37 has 16 days of super-long standby, 1.5 days of calling, 3.5 days of music playing, and more than 6 hours of game time.

Safe Charging and Better Security for Everyone

itel also guarantees quality with the inbuilt lithium polymer battery design of itel P37. This offers better protection from liquids and dust while retaining the efficiency of the battery to more than 85% even after multiple charges and discharges. To sweeten the pot further, itel also built in a safe charging feature into the itel P37; this feature turns on automatically to guarantee your safety and your family’s while charging.

Visual freedom is often underrated but it is one of itel’s key offerings with the P37. A 6.5’ Waterdrop Fullscreen that is up to 90% with 2.5D edges makes having fun with itel P37 bigger, better, and more three-dimensional.

“The itel P37 is not just a device to us, it is for us, at itel, an affirmation that we will always offer products that will help our consumers enjoy a better life… at pocket-friendly prices.’ said Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa at the launch of the smartphone.

The itel P37 is available nationwide from May 22nd, 2021.

