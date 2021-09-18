News

itel Opens itel Home Store In Lagos, A Walk-in Store For All itel Products

Welcome to the itel Home Store Opening Event!’ This statement was met with energetic applause earlier today from those present at the grand opening of itel’s first Home Store in Lagos, Nigeria.

 

As an extension of the itel brand’s mission to help Nigerians and Africans at large enjoy better life at a subsidized cost, itel has announced the itel Home Store, a walk-in store that strictly provides itel’s product portfolio of smartphones, televisions, mobile accessories, and electrical home appliances to consumers across the country.

The itel Home Store boasts a wide range of itel Family products that are user-friendly, pocket-friendly, and convenient for everyday use by consumers who often crave a wide selection of products but are on a budget. These itel Family Productshave grown to include televisions, electrical appliances like electric cookers, standing fans, electric kettles etc., and mobile accessories like headphones, speakers, powerbanks, and smartphones.

 

The event, which saw top-notch actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, key itel staff, and well-wishers in attendance, was well-received by the residents of the Agege environs, with many purchasing itel products like powerbanks, Bluetooth speakers, Bluetooth headphones, itel televisions, and many more. There were also several fun engagement sessions at the event, with customers getting itel products like itel televisions and itel smartphones for free.

 

‘itel has come this far because of the loyalty and consistent patronage of our communities’, says Kevin Zhang, itel’s Country Manager. ‘We exist to serve our communities and to continually provide them with better everyday products. This itel Home Store is just the beginning of another amazing journey for itel and our loyal consumers in Nigeria, and we cannot wait to show you the next level of innovation that we have to offer.’

 

This forward-thinking choice of itel to provide more itel Home Stores and affordable products for Nigerians and Africans will no doubt reinforce the image of the brand as a thoughtful and customer-centric brand.

 

The itel Home Store is now open and ready for everyone to come pick good goods. Even more, there are free gifts for those who purchase from the store from 20th-26th September 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

