itel P37: First Impressions and Unboxing

You know of itel P36, don’t you? But have you heard of itel P37, itel’s latest big battery smartphone? The tagline of the phone, ‘Play With Power’ got me. So, I kept thinking… does this smartphone really live up to its tagline? Its promises of endless fun and play for someone young, vibrant, and on the go like you and me? Well, this article is a review of the device and my unfiltered opinion of it.

Without further ado, let’s unbox the itel P37 together!

Device Specifications

6.5” HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen Display

2GB RAM, 32GB ROM + AI Gallery

5000mAh Battery + Upgraded AI Power Master

Android ™10（Go edition)

SC7731E Quad-Core 1.3GHz

8MP+VGA AF Rear Camera + 5MP FF Camera

Face Unlock + Fingerprint Sensor

What’s In The Box?

The itel P37 comes in a red, compact box with Olamide’s, itel’s brand ambassador, image on it and his signature. The box looks very appealing and quite premium from all angles.

Unsealing and opening the box shows the itel P37 with a nylon cover showing you the key specifications of the smartphone. It comes with a 6.5” HD+ FullScreen Waterdrop Display and 2.5D design that’s absolutely stunning, and runs on Android ™10（Go edition). Honestly, the phone looks good on the outside. My itel P37 is in a gradient purple colour which itel says is inspired by the art of light and shadow. They got this right.

The phone comes with a 1600*720 resolution, 84% colour gamut, and a 90% screen to body ratio which makes the display brighter, sharper, and more visually appealing.

Inside the box are the accessories packed with the phone- earphones, a USB cable, charger head, and a protective phone case.

At the back, the itel P37 has an 8MP AI dual rear camera with multiple photography modes like Face Beauty 4.0, HDR, smile shot, AI stickers, and dark light mode. The phone also comes with itel Selfie 4.0- an AI algorithm that gives me a smarter selfie experience. For a smartphone like this, the camera is quite outstanding in dark environments.

For storage, itel P37 has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an AI Gallery while the itel P37 Pro has 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM version (I’m eagerly waiting for the Pro). With this, the smartphone can run up to 12 apps without hanging, and can store up to 13,000 photos, 9,000 short videos, 300 TV episodes, and like 100 movies. A major plus for itel. The gaming experience on the phone is also much smoother compared to its predecessor, the itel P36. Hmm… itel seems to have made the itel P37 better from battery, to memory and display.

The smartphone is equipped with a lithium polymer inbuilt 5000mAh battery that has been upgraded with a new and revamped AI Power Master. So far, this seems to work as I use the phone for long periods without charging- it lasts 10% longer than the itel P36. itel also added a safe charging feature that turns on automatically when I plug in the phone as extra protection. Oh, boy, itel didn’t scrimp on this device.

For extra security, itel P37 has face unlock and a multi-functional fingerprint sensor. itel added an extra surprise to this phone that I didn’t see coming- a flip mute feature. itel P37 goes silent when you flip it over. And then with a three-finger swipe on my phone screen, I take screenshots easily. How cool is this? Whatever itel has been drinking these days is working for them.

Its colours are also very fashionable- dark blue, gradient blue, and gradient purple are just the colours you need to brighten up your outfit or day.

itel P37 First Impressions

For a device with a N38,000 price tag, the itel P37 is good money spent. It is one of the most beautiful and powerful entry-level devices I’ve ever used, and I recommend this device to anyone who wants a big battery smartphone for endless fun and play. The smartphone definitely lives up to its ‘Play With Power’ tagline, and would give you value for your money. The itel P37 is available in online and phone retail stores for purchase. You can get yours and let me know what you think of it.

