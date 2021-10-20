News

itel S17 Has It All! Big Battery, Beautiful Design, Amazing Features Just For You

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are smartphones, and then there is the itel S17, a smartphone that has the three B’s consumers look out for. The itel S17 has a big battery, big screen, beautiful design, and other amazing features selfie smartphone lovers would fall in love with.

 

Big Battery For Long Hours Of Fun and Play

itel S17 comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery and AI Power Master designed to let you have long hours of fun and play. If you love taking photos, gaming, and just catching up with friends and family all day long, the itel S17’s battery will not disappoint. You can enjoy 7 hours of selfies, 30 hours of chat, 70 hours of music and 8 to 10 hours of continuous non-stop entertainment.The AI Power Master also increases the runtime of the smartphone and can give you 39 hours of normal use, and 8-10 hours of music and videos. The battery life of itel S17 is more than enough even for heavy smartphone users.

 

Big Screen For Optimal Viewing Pleasure

If you love smartphones that let you see everything at a glance, the itel S17 is just what you need. With a 6.6’inch HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen display, 2.5D curved glass, and a 90% body to screen ratio that is both elegant and stylish, the itel S17 has been optimized for your viewing pleasure. Movies, games, or funny videos can all be enjoyed comfortably with the 720p video and photo quality of the itel S17.

 

Beautiful Design And Stylish Colours

Classy, colourful, charming! The itel S17 has a radial diamond and unibody design that is attractive, classy, and prevents moisture and from getting into the smartphone. itel S17’s beautiful design is backed up with stylish colours that are suitable for people of all age groups. itel S17 comes in Multicolor Green, Sky Blue, and Dark Ocean Black- colours inspired by nature and itel’s need to ensure customer satisfaction.

AI Smile Selfie Camera For Beautiful Selfies

For better and more beautiful selfies, the itel S17 comes with an AI front camera that takes photos of you when it detects your smile. It comes as no wonder that itel S17 is designed to ‘capture your smile’. So no stress but lots of gain involved when you own the itel S17. The AI Face Beauty 4.0 also redefinesfacial details, skin tone and lighting environment for users when they take photos with the itel S17.

 

The itel S17 also has three rear camera lenses that work independently to produce excellent photos using natural light that refracts off the back of the smartphone.

Selfie Stickers, AR Stickers and More Fun Features

itel S17 comes with 5 selfie filters,18 AR stickers, and an enhanced Portrait mode with Bokeh effect for brighter, clearer, and sharper photos. Apps on the itel S17 are also optimized by i-boost, a new AI feature which makes the smartphone’s operations smoother and faster, without lags.

 

At N41,500 for one, the itel S17 really does have it all. Beautiful design, big battery, and fun features that should not be missed, the smartphone can be purchased at itel authorized phone dealer stores nationwide.

 

Laugh Out Loud With itel On Campus

You can also join itel on the nearest university campus to you in the itel S17 Laugh Out Loud comedy show. It promises to be lots of fun with the new itel S17 smartphone, itel accessories, and other gift items up for grabs. For more information, please visit @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps to pass Electoral Bill today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The report of the Electoral Amendment Bill is expected to be debated and passed today on the floor of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), on Wednesday, laid the report at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabimila. Moving a motion to lay the […]
News

MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and […]
News Top Stories

Study: Depression in early life could raise dementia risk later

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers have found that the risk of developing dementia later in life could rise among depressed young adults. The report was published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. “Generally, we found that the greater the depressive symptoms, the lower the cognition and the faster the rates of decline,” researcher Willa Brenowitz said. Dementia is a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica