Itel Treats Customers To Exclusive Cocktails With Olamide, Retains Him as Brand Ambassador

Roses are red, violets are blue, but for itel Nigeria, customers deserve something new. A customer-centric brand whose slogan is ‘Enjoy Better Life’, itel has definitely taken enjoyment to a whole new level. With several events back-to-back that have made the brand become the talk of the town online and offline, itel has proven that taking care of their customers is what they do best. So, what have they been up to? Let us give you a quick recap.

itel Treats Customers To Exclusive Cocktails With Olamide Baddo

Sometime in January, itel announced that they would be giving some of their customers tickets to an exclusive event with Olamide in the itel Red Valentine promo- all they had to do was purchase an itel smartphone to win a ticket that admits two to be a part. Yesterday, itel fulfilled this promise at an event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. And from all the pictures and videos flying around on social media, we can tell that itel’s customers had an amazing time with Olamide and the brand. There were couple’s games, quizzes, and lots of gifts given out to customers who would definitely remember yesterday as one of the best times of their lives.

Speaking at the event, itel’s Marketing Manager (West Africa), Oke Umurhohwo, said the event is a demonstration of the unmeasurable value the mobile technology giant places on its fans and customers; stressing that itel will always focus on helping them enjoy better life.

itel Retains Olamide As Brand Ambassador, Stresses Enjoy Better Life Mission

itel has announced its retainment of Olamide as the brand ambassador for its product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, and televisions. This forward-thinking choice will no doubt reinforce the desire of both brands to give their communities, customers, and fans alike, the means to enjoy better life like never before- itel will keep delivering reliable and trendy mobile technology solutions while Olamide will keep making music that appeals to a large and varied market.

Speaking on this continued partnership, Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for the West Africa region, said; ‘Olamide has been a positive complement to our brand’s vision for the past year, and we are delighted that he will be remaining in the family even as we move forward in providing diverse and innovative products to our target markets.’

‘It is something great to collaborate with a people’s brand like itel.’ said Olamide Adedeji, itel’s brand ambassador. We share similar goals and to me, and this has always been a relationship built on giving the best to the people and to help them enjoy better life. I look forward to the greater things we will do together in the years ahead.’

itel Storms Computer Village, Lagos, and Aba with Dorathy And Zubby

It was all fun and glamour as itel and Big Brother Naija celebrity, Dorathy Bachor, stormed Computer Village, Lagos, to have fun with fans and non-fans in the itel Red Valentine promo. She was met by a large crowd, took pictures with them, and answered their questions about itel products. Dorathy also purchased two itel smartphones for two lucky customers.

What is more? Zubby Michael, a popular Nigerian actor, also visited Mac Kings Store in Aba, Abia state with the itel brand. The love and the crowd were massive, and simply proved to indigenes of the community that itel is the brand of the people.

