ITF achieves 90% of its objective – DG

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, says the fund has achieved 90 per cent of its targets set under the present administration. Ari disclosed this during the fund’s quarterly interactive session with staff in Jos.

According to him, the fund prior to his administration, was afflicted by tendencies that were distracting the organisation from its very essence of developing Nigeria’s human capital for overall national development and growth. He said as the chief driver of the ITF transformation train, the fund had successfully repositioned and refocused the organisation for service delivery which led to the training of thousands of Nigerians through its various initiatives. The director-general said that the fund’s activities,especially direct training, research, automation of services and infrastructure development, had witnessed remarkable transformation in line with the first phrase of the ITF’s reviewed vision under his administration.

He also disclosed that these efforts had won the ITF several awards and commendations. He said that only one year into the implementation of the second phase of the reviewed vision, the fund had successfully produced the first indigenous android phone to be assembled by a Nigerian organisation. Ari said that negotiation for the acquisition of an assembly line for the production of the mobile phone was in top gear. He further disclosed that the fund was also holding meetings with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) after which production would be rolled out. He stated that the ITF had become a reference point for many in terms of skills acquisition.

The director-general said that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno had sought the collaboration of the ITF to empower the youths of Borno with requisite vocational skills for self reliance and sustainability. Similarly, he said the fund had received a delegation from the Bayelsa Government whom also sought partnership for equipping the youths of the Niger- Delta with requisite skills. According to him, requests for collaborations and trainings from across the country illustrate how far the fund has come in the last five years. Ari commended the entire workforce for the fund’s achievements as it wouldn’t have been achieved without their commitment, resilience, dedication to duty and willingness to brave all odds in the face of daunting challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...