ITF Congratulates Sun Newspaper Correspondent On His Appointment As SA Media To Plateau Governor-Elect

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has congratulated Mr Gyang Bere, the Correspondent of the Daily Sun Newspaper over his appointment as Special Assistant on Media to Plateau Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

The Director of the Public Affairs Department of the Fund Suleyol Chagu in a congratulatory message on Thursday in Jos, described the appointment as well deserved.

”For us at the ITF, your appointment is an attestation to your commitment and passion for the journalism profession which you have tenaciously dedicated half of your life to

”As you settle to your new responsibility, I pray the Lord Almighty will imbue you with wisdom, good health and patience to contribute your quota toward the success of the Caleb Mutfwang-led incoming administration in the state

”While wishing you the very best of luck, kindly accept the assurances of our Director General’s esteemed regards,” she said.

New Telegraph had reported that before his appointment, Bere was the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau State.

